Hamas will not govern Gaza after the war; three Qatari diplomats killed in Sharm al-Sheikh ahead of Gaza Summit | LIVE

Only 63 of the Palestinian prisoners soon to be released by Israel under the cease-fire deal are Hamas members
The majority of Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release as part of the first phase of the cease-fire agreement are not affiliated with Hamas, according to a review conducted by Palestinian lawyers, Haaretz reports.
Of the approximately 250 prisoners set to be released this Monday, only 63 are identified as Hamas members, including 18 serving life sentences, 29 held in pretrial detention, and 16 serving shorter terms.
The review also found that among the 191 prisoners serving life sentences, 150 belong to Fatah, 18 to Hamas, and 23 to the PLO and Islamic Jihad.
Israeli prime minister’s office ready to receive hostages
The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement that “Israel is prepared and ready to receive all hostages immediately,” following a meeting with the Israeli government coordinator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, Haaretz reported.
45 Gaza flotilla activists held by Israel arrive in Jordan
Around 45 activists detained by Israeli forces since their arrest aboard the flotilla bound for Gaza arrived in Jordan today, after several days in Israeli custody, according to the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The group crossed the border today via the Allenby Bridge crossing, in coordination with several embassies to arrange their return to their home countries. Among the activists were citizens of Tunisia, Spain, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Finland, the United States and Canada, the ministry said in a statement published on X.
Additionally, three Israelis who were part of the flotilla crew were released today after being held in Shikma Prison in Ashkelon.
Palestinian Authority not invited to Sharm al-Sheikh Gaza negotiations
A senior official told the Qatari media outlet Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that the Palestinian Authority (PA) was not invited to the Sharm al-Sheikh summit on the Gaza cease-fire.
According to the source, who requested anonymity, the Palestinian leadership contacted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, as host and organizer of the summit, to request a separate meeting with President Mahmoud Abbas “to send a message that the Palestinian leadership remains the sole legitimate representative of the Palestinian people.”
However, the Egyptian president did not respond to this request due to the PA’s absence from U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan concerning the Gaza Strip.
The Qatari outlet also revealed that a meeting is scheduled today in Amman between Hussein al-Sheikh, vice president of the PA, and former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, vice president of the “Gaza Peace Council” under the Trump plan. This preparatory discussion is expected to address the “mechanisms for the return of the Palestinian Authority to the Gaza Strip” and the role it may play in the future governance of the enclave.
Around 400 trucks carrying humanitarian aid are gathering on the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing before entering the Gaza Strip, Egyptian media reported, as cited by Haaretz.
Hamas says it is ready to release 20 Israeli hostages alive as early as today
Hamas has informed Israel that it is holding 20 Israeli hostages alive and is ready to begin their release as early as today, according to sources familiar with the matter cited by The Wall Street Journal.
The message, conveyed to Israel through Arab mediators, marks the first time the movement has confirmed holding 20 Israeli captives alive.
This statement also addresses doubts about Hamas’s ability to quickly locate and gather all living hostages, given its weakened and fragmented state, and suggests a potentially accelerated release timetable.
The Israeli army has announced that it is preparing to receive the hostages as early as today evening but expects the handover to take place tomorrow — the day President Donald Trump is due to visit Israel and Egypt, according to an Israeli official.
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is preparing to travel to Egypt to take part in the Middle East peace summit, according to a statement cited by Reuters
Hamas will not govern Gaza after the war
Hamas will not govern the Gaza Strip after the war, a source within the movement close to the negotiations told AFP today, two days after the cease-fire with Israel came into effect.
“For Hamas, governing the Gaza Strip is a settled matter. Hamas will not take part at all in the transitional phase, which means it has relinquished control of the Gaza Strip, but it remains a fundamental component of Palestinian society,” the source told AFP on condition of anonymity.
In Lebanon, a fragile calm prevailed following yesterday, which was marked by a series of unprecedented strikes since the cease-fire concluded last November between Hezbollah and Israel, near a residence of Nabih Berri in Msayleh.
The only incident recorded: around 3 a.m., the Israeli army demolished a house in the village of Odaisseh (Marjayoun district), according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon, Muntasser Abdallah.
The Israeli army claimed a strike this morning on a car between Khirbet Silm and Qalawieh, reporting that the victim — Ali Hussein Sultan, from Sawaneh — was a Hezbollah member, according to a statement and our correspondent’s information.
The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) reported that a grenade dropped by an Israeli drone on Saturday toward Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district) slightly injured a peacekeeper.
Main news this morning:
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi and U.S. President Donald Trump will chair a “Peace Summit” in Sharm El-Sheikh tomorrow, attended by “leaders from more than twenty countries,” the Egyptian presidency announced Saturday.
“The summit aims to end the war in the Gaza Strip, strengthen efforts to establish peace and stability in the Middle East, and open a new chapter of regional security and stability,” the statement said, on the second day of the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas.
Other heads of state expected include French President Emmanuel Macron, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the British Prime Minister and King Abdullah II of Jordan. European Council President António Costa will also attend.
Iran, a longtime supporter of Hamas, said yesterday evening that it has “no confidence” in Israel to respect the ceasefire in Gaza, on the second day of the truce in the Palestinian enclave.
Also yesterday, a Hamas official stated that the movement “will hand over its weapons to the future Palestinian army.” Another Hamas official said the same day that disarming Hamas, planned under U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to end the war in Gaza, is “out of the question.”
Finally, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz announced yesterday morning that the Israeli army will destroy all Hamas tunnels in Palestinian territory after the hostages held in Gaza are released.
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East, on the third day of the cease-fire agreement between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.
We will also follow developments in Lebanon, which remains under Israeli fire despite a truce agreement reached at the end of November 2024.
