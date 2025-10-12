Hamas will not govern Gaza after the war; three Qatari diplomats killed in Sharm al-Sheikh ahead of Gaza Summit | LIVE

Over 500,000 people have returned to northern Gaza since the cease-fire.

Hamas disarmament is “out of the question,” according to a movement official.

Unanimous condemnations in Lebanon after Israeli strikes on Msayleh, southern Lebanon.

The Israeli army says Saturday’s strike between Khirbet Silm and Qalawieh killed a Hezbollah member.

Several heads of state, including Trump, Erdogan and Abdullah II, to travel to Egypt for a Gaza peace summit.