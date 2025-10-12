Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Joseph Aoun extends condolences to Qatar over diplomats killed in Sharm al-Sheikh accident

According to Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian security services, the accident was caused by a loss of control while driving.

OLJ/AFP / By L’Orient Today staff, 12 October 2025 11:55, updated at 13:35

Lire cet article en Français

A plane flies over Sharm al-Sheikh airport on the eve of an international summit on Gaza, held as part of a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, on Oct. 12, 2025. (Credit: Amr Abdallah Dalsh/Reuters)

Lebanese President Joseph Aoun offered his condolences to the State of Qatar following the death of three of its diplomats on Sunday in a car accident near the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh, where a crucial summit on Gaza is scheduled to take place on Monday.

“President Aoun expressed his sorrow over this tragic incident and wished a speedy recovery to the injured who were also involved in the accident,” the statement said.

The deaths of the three diplomats were announced Sunday by Qatar, a key mediator in the war between Israel and Hamas. The Qatari embassy in Cairo expressed “its deep sadness and sorrow following the death of three members of its administration in a tragic road accident in Sharm al-Sheikh while on official duty.”

They will be flown to Doha on Sunday aboard a Qatari aircraft, along with the two injured currently receiving treatment in Sharm al-Sheikh, the embassy said.

According to Al-Qahera News, which is linked to Egyptian security services, the accident was caused by a loss of control while driving.

Talks have been held in recent days in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm al-Sheikh to end the war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Starting Monday, the city will host a peace summit organized by Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, attended by leaders from more than twenty countries, including France and the United Kingdom.

