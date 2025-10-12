UNIFIL peacekeeper injured by Israeli drone near Kfar Kila

BEIRUT — The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced Sunday that one of its peacekeepers was lightly injured on Saturday after an Israeli drone dropped a grenade near a UNIFIL position in the village of Kfar Kila (Marjayoun district).

“Just before noon yesterday, an Israeli drone dropped a grenade that exploded near a UNIFIL position in Kfar Kila. One peacekeeper was lightly injured and received medical assistance,” reads a statement published on the peacekeeping force’s X account.

“Before the grenade was dropped, peacekeepers had observed two drones flying near their position,” the statement added.

This is the second Israeli grenade attack on UNIFIL peacekeepers this month. “It represents another serious violation of Resolution 1701 and a concerning disregard for the safety of peacekeepers implementing their mandate from the Security Council,” the statement said.

The peacekeeping force again called on the Israeli army to “cease attacks on or near peacekeepers, who are working to rebuild the stability that both Israel and Lebanon have committed to restore.”

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in November 2024 after more than 13 months of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, Israel continues to bombard Lebanon almost daily and remains present in five areas in the south of the country. On Saturday at dawn, Israel launched airstrikes targeting a site housing construction equipment, prompting widespread condemnation from Lebanese officials.