Zelensky says he urged Trump to negotiate peace in Ukraine during 'positive' call

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to help negotiate peace in Ukraine, following an agreement on Gaza, during a "very positive" phone conversation.

"I congratulated President Trump on his success and the Middle East agreement he achieved, which is an outstanding accomplishment. If a war can be stopped in one region, then other wars can certainly also be stopped, including the war waged by Russia," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Zelensky said he informed Donald Trump about Russian attacks on his country's energy system, following one of the largest Russian barrages that plunged hundreds of thousands of households into darkness and caused the death of a seven-year-old child.

"We discussed opportunities to strengthen our air defense," he said, without further details. "There must be a willingness on the Russian side to engage in genuine diplomacy — this can be achieved by force," he added.

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is set to travel to the U.S. early next week for discussions on possible sanctions, energy, and Ukraine's air defense.