Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

WAR IN UKRAINE

Zelensky says he urged Trump to negotiate peace in Ukraine during 'positive' call


By L'Orient Today staff, 11 October 2025 18:19

This photo combination, taken on Feb. 25, 2025, shows on the left the US President Donald Trump (February 24, 2025) and on the right the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. (Photo: Jim Watson and Tetiana Dzhafarova/AFP)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to help negotiate peace in Ukraine, following an agreement on Gaza, during a "very positive" phone conversation.

"I congratulated President Trump on his success and the Middle East agreement he achieved, which is an outstanding accomplishment. If a war can be stopped in one region, then other wars can certainly also be stopped, including the war waged by Russia," he wrote on his Facebook page.

Zelensky said he informed Donald Trump about Russian attacks on his country's energy system, following one of the largest Russian barrages that plunged hundreds of thousands of households into darkness and caused the death of a seven-year-old child.

"We discussed opportunities to strengthen our air defense," he said, without further details. "There must be a willingness on the Russian side to engage in genuine diplomacy — this can be achieved by force," he added.

A Ukrainian delegation, led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, is set to travel to the U.S. early next week for discussions on possible sanctions, energy, and Ukraine's air defense.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Saturday that he urged his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump to help negotiate peace in Ukraine, following an agreement on Gaza, during a "very positive" phone conversation."I congratulated President Trump on his success and the Middle East agreement he achieved, which is an outstanding accomplishment. If a war can be stopped in one region, then other wars can certainly also be stopped, including the war waged by Russia," he wrote on his Facebook page.Zelensky said he informed Donald Trump about Russian attacks on his country's energy system, following one of the largest Russian barrages that plunged hundreds of thousands of households into darkness and caused the death of a seven-year-old child."We discussed opportunities to strengthen our air defense," he said,...
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read