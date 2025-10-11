Power outage in several areas of southern Lebanon after Israeli strike destroys power lines

Electricité du Liban (EDL) announced that Israeli attacks early Saturday morning resulted in the destruction of a 66 kV high-voltage tower and the shutdown of several power lines and stations in the South, including in Saida, Siblin, Sour, Wadi Jilo, Al-Sultaniyeh, and al-Taybeh.

"Technical teams are continuing repair work to gradually restore power starting at 11 a.m. Rehabilitation of the 220 kV network will begin after the removal of an unexploded missile within 72 hours. Re-installation of the tower and full restoration of the network to its normal state is expected to take around 4 days," the statement concluded.

At around 4 a.m., about ten missiles were fired by fighter jets at a site housing construction equipment. The explosions were heard in Saida, Nabatieh, and several villages in the Zahrani area, while flames arising from the targeted site. The strikes took place just a few hundred meters from the residence of Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Msayleh. Roads connecting Zahrani to Nabatieh were cut off due to debris scattered by the blasts.

In the morning, an unexploded missile was also found at the scene. The army engineering unit said it would wait 72 hours before removing the projectile from the attack site to detonate it.

Despite a cease-fire that has been in effect since Nov. 27, 2024, Israel continues its near-daily strikes on the country, preventing people from returning home and rebuilding.