Lina Tabbal, passenger on Gaza flotilla, joins pro-Palestinian rally in Tripoli

Lina Tabbal, a Franco-Lebanese woman who was arrested Oct. 2 by the Israeli army while traveling as a passenger on the Freedom Flotilla attempting to break Israel’s naval blockade of the Gaza Strip, took part Friday in a rally supporting the Palestinian enclave in Tripoli, the city she is originally from, our northern Lebanon correspondent reports.

Known in the northern Lebanese city for her advocacy for the Palestinian people, the activist was welcomed by a crowd of demonstrators at al-Nour Square, gathered to celebrate the Gaza truce and express their solidarity with Palestinians.

On her X account, Tabbal had actively documented the preparation and departure of the flotilla, posting in Arabic and English. She shared images, updates, and legal commentary in support of the mission, which also included Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg. She notably posted photos and videos of herself waving the Lebanese flag aboard the flotilla.

In a video released the day of her arrest, the activist appeared with her hands raised, standing alongside other participants as they faced Israeli naval personnel. The video ends with an empty boat, its passengers having been removed. Her compatriot, Lebanese-Brazilian Mohammad Kadri, who was also among the passengers, was arrested at the same time. Several Lebanese activists had urged Lebanese authorities, in particular Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, to demand her release. The Lebanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated it was “monitoring the case of Israel’s arrest of two Lebanese citizens,” who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla.

Holding a Ph.D. in political science and specializing in international human rights law, Tabbal teaches at HEICR in France, where she also holds administrative posts. She enjoys a recognized academic standing in the Arab world. Among her publications is the book International and Regional Human Rights Conventions, filed under the name Lyna/Lina al-Tabal Peron in numerous Arab university libraries. On her social media, she speaks out against the Israeli war on Gaza. She writes for the London-based Arabic news site Ra'i al-Yawm, where she voices support for "regional resistance movements," solidarity with Gaza, and opposition to disarming Hezbollah under pressure from the United States and Israel following the latest Israeli war against the party in Lebanon.

Former Prime Minister Najib Mikati praised the activist’s commitment. “I salute Dr. Lina Tabbal, who was among the passengers of the Freedom Flotilla to break the blockade on Gaza, where she expressed our collective solidarity with the Palestinian people in the face of their ordeal. She has all our regard and respect, from all the Lebanese men and women, and from all the residents of Tripoli,” he said in a statement.