New drop in gasoline and diesel prices in Lebanon, gas stable

BEIRUT — Gasoline and diesel prices in Lebanon continued to decline on Friday, according to the latest price list published by the Ministry of Energy and Water, a trend that has lasted for a week. The price of the domestic gas cylinder, which is updated less frequently, remained unchanged.

Here are the new rates:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,448,000 Lebanese lira (-20,000 LL compared to Tuesday)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,488,000 LL (-20,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,360,000 LL (-15,000 LL)

– Domestic gas cylinder: 1,115,000 LL (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private power generators): $698.11 (-$8.37)