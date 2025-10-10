Israel approves phase one of Gaza deal, Shaibani expected in Beirut

Germany to provide $34 million in immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz announced that Germany will provide €29 million (around $34 million) in immediate humanitarian aid to Gaza, following Israel’s ratification of the first phase of the peace deal with Hamas.
“We are providing €29 million in humanitarian aid. Together with Egypt, we will invite [partners] to a conference on Gaza’s reconstruction,” Merz said on X (formerly Twitter), adding that Germany will take responsibility in the peace process proposed by U.S. President Donald Trump.
Russia postpones summit with Arab league over Gaza truce implementation
Russia has indefinitely postponed a summit with the Arab League that was originally scheduled to take place next week in Moscow, due to the involvement of several Arab leaders in implementing the Gaza cease-fire agreement.
The announcement came Thursday evening from the Kremlin, following a phone call between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the Arab League summit.
According to a Kremlin statement, Putin and al Sudani agreed that “it would be difficult for several Arab leaders to travel to Moscow in person” due to the “start of the active phase of implementing U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan for Gaza.” As a result, they deemed it “appropriate to postpone the Russia-Arab League summit to a later date,” which has yet to be determined.
New US sanctions against Iran-backed militias and figures in Iraq
The U.S. government announced last night a series of sanctions targeting Iraqi militias and individuals accused of close ties to Tehran and helping it "evade U.S. sanctions, smuggle weapons, and foster corruption in Iraq."
According to a Treasury Department statement, these "Iran-backed groups," besides being responsible for American deaths, "deliberately weaken the Iraqi economy, seize resources through influence trafficking and corruption, and reduce the possibility of forming a functional Iraqi government that would make the region safer."
Targets include the powerful Kataeb Hezbollah group, designated a terrorist organization by Washington, and Aqeel Muftin, president of Iraq’s National Olympic Committee, and his brother Ali, both accused of close ties to Iran’s Revolutionary Guards intelligence officials. Their bank is accused of laundering Iranian funds. Sanctions also target Iraqi banks and an industrial conglomerate.
Peace plan: Trump assures 'no one will be forced to leave' Gaza
U.S. President Donald Trump assured last night that "no one will be forced to leave" Gaza, repeating a promise from his "peace plan."
“No one will be forced out. No, it’s actually the opposite,” he said from the Oval Office while hosting Finnish President Alexander Stubb.
Lebanon-Syria: Shaibani expected in Beirut
Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad al-Shaibani is expected to arrive in Beirut in the coming hours for the first visit by a member of the new Syrian government to Lebanon since the fall of Bashar al-Assad in December last year.
Shaibani will meet Lebanese officials, with discussions mainly expected to focus on Syrian detainees in Lebanon, whose release Damascus demands.
South Lebanon: Israeli army demolishes house in Aita al-Shaab
At around 3 a.m., an Israeli army patrol infiltrated about one kilometer into the village of Aita al-Shaab (Bint Jbeil) in South Lebanon and demolished a house, reports our correspondent Mountasser Abdallah.
Gaza: Israeli strikes reported in Khan Younes, Israeli soldier killed in the North
Despite the cease-fire agreement, the Israeli army continued airstrikes on the enclave, devastated by over two years of war.
At dawn today, airstrikes and artillery fire were reported in Khan Younes, southern Gaza, according to the Palestinian agency Wafa.
An Israeli army helicopter attack hit eastern Gaza City the day before.
The Israeli army also reported the death of one of its reservists, "shot by sniper fire" in northern Gaza.
Israeli government approves Gaza cease-fire agreement
Early Friday, the Israeli government approved the first phase of the cease-fire and hostage release agreement in Gaza, after strong pressure from U.S. President Donald Trump to end the war in the Palestinian territory.
"The government has just approved the framework for the release of all hostages — whether alive or deceased," said the government office quoted by AFP, allowing the agreement to take effect.
This deal, signed overnight in Egypt, is part of a 20-point peace plan for Gaza announced by Trump on September 29, following two years of devastating war.
Welcome to our live coverage of Middle East news
Following the announcement of the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan to end the Gaza war, we will also cover the expected visit to Beirut by Syrian Foreign Minister Assaad Shaibani — the first visit by a Syrian minister since the fall of the Assad regime on Dec. 8, 2024 — as well as other regional developments.
