Trump envoys Witkoff, Kushner hold meeting with Israel president in Jerusalem

U.S. President Donald Trump's two special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, held a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli presidency said.
"During their meeting, the president discussed with the envoys the framework of the agreement they led and negotiated to secure the return of the hostages and to bring about an end to the war with Hamas," the presidency said in a statement.
