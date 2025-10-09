Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
US ENVOYS

Trump envoys Witkoff, Kushner hold meeting with Israel president in Jerusalem

US envoys meet with Israeli president Isaad Herzog to discuss framework of cease-fire agreeement.

AFP / By AFP, 09 October 2025 22:41

U.S. President Donald Trump's two special envoys, Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, held a meeting with Israeli President Isaac Herzog in Jerusalem on Thursday, the Israeli presidency said.

"During their meeting, the president discussed with the envoys the framework of the agreement they led and negotiated to secure the return of the hostages and to bring about an end to the war with Hamas," the presidency said in a statement.

