Parliamentary inquiry commission created on petroleum product imports

The parliamentary committee on public works, energy, transport and water announced Thursday the formation of an inquiry commission on the issue of imports of petroleum products into Lebanon, especially in light of a scandal that broke out in September.

The committee met at Parliament’s headquarters, chaired by Sajih Attieh, according to the official National News Agency (NNA). Following the meeting, the creation of this "inquiry commission" was announced, though it was not immediately clear who would be on the panel.

In mid-September, a press investigation by the Abu Dhabi-based daily The National revealed that Lebanon was deprived of tens of millions of dollars through imports of Russian fuel targeted by Western sanctions, as part of an alleged scheme involving the falsification of manifests to conceal the origin of the products.

According to the newspaper, international traders charged Lebanon up to 70 percent more for these imports of Russian fuel, well above the price cap imposed by G7 sanctions on Moscow.

The G7 countries imposed sanctions on Russia after its offensive in Ukraine. In 2023, a price cap of $45 per barrel was set for Russian oil — well below its current market price of $62.20 — in an effort to choke off Moscow’s economy and energy revenues. The Lebanese government confirmed in July that there was no ban on Russian oil imports, as long as price cap mechanisms were respected.

Among the suspicious vessels was the Hawk III, which was prevented by the Lebanese Navy — on orders from the judiciary — from illegally leaving territorial waters on the night of September 12 to 13, during an operation in which three soldiers were injured and 22 people aboard the ship were arrested.