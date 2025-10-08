In response to IMF criticism, BDL and banks prepare a new round of defenses

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Despite the presence of a significant Lebanese delegation — including representatives from the Finance Ministry, Banque du Liban (BDL, central bank) and other government and banking officials — no decisive progress toward signing an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) is expected at the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, scheduled in Washington from Oct. 13 to 18. An agreement of principle has therefore been reached to postpone formal discussions to the first quarter of 2026, for two main reasons: first, the banking restructuring law adopted by Parliament on July 31 requires substantial amendments to several of its articles; second, the IMF has sent dozens of additional comments to the relevant authorities, submitted to the Finance Ministry, which must be taken into account before negotiations can resume. Backstory,...

...

