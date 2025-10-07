Geagea says Hezbollah must disarm 'as soon as possible'

Head of Lebanese Forces (LF) Samir Geagea, on Tuesday, urged Hezbollah to surrender its weapons to the state "as soon as possible," warning the party that it has run out of options.

"Hezbollah has no choice but to hand over its weapons to the Lebanese state... because the state took this decision," Geagea told AFP in an interview from his residence in Maarab (Kesrouan).

Under intense U.S. pressure and fearing expanded Israeli military action, the Lebanese government is seeking to disarm Hezbollah, and the army has begun implementing a plan to do so, beginning in the South.

"Hezbollah should learn from what is currently happening with Hamas. This is an additional reason for it to hand over its weapons to the state as soon as possible," Geagea said.

Hamas and Israel are holding indirect talks in Egypt this week about U.S. President Donald Trump's 20-point proposal to end the war in Gaza and build a roadmap for its post-war governance.

"I don't understand much of what they [Hezbollah] are doing... I didn't understand the war in support [of Hamas]," Geagea said, adding it was "clear where it would lead."

On Oct. 8, 2023, Hezbollah opened a support front in south Lebanon, a day after the war in Gaza began. After 13 months of conflict that escalated into a nationwide war, with Israeli strikes killing over 4,000 Lebanese, a cease-fire came into effect on Nov. 27, 2024.

'Outside the law'

Geagea said Lebanese authorities must show greater "firmness" in implementing a state monopoly on weapons.

He said Hezbollah's opposition to disarmament "places it outside the political game and outside the law, and presents it as a rebel against the state."

Geagea claimed that the real power over Hezbollah's decision to disarm "rests with Iran," which has long provided the group with money and weapons.

He argued that "the longer [Hezbollah] delays [disarming], the more it loses its ability to be a major political player" in Lebanon.