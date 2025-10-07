Reclaiming the Triploi through art: Marsah’s manifesto

Under its beautiful arches, the Marsah space hosts a multitude of cultural events. (Credit: Photo provided by Marsah)
Under the centuries-old arches of Tripoli’s Mina neighborhood, a fresh energy is emerging. Marsah is launching its first Art Week, bringing the city’s scattered stories together through installations, theater, music and an art journal that asserts the city’s right to culture.“Asserting the right to culture and access to art, especially in Tripoli, is essential for revitalizing public life,” says Nadine Alidib, founder and soul of the project.From Oct. 10 to 17, the inaugural Marsah Art Week, themed “Fractured Narratives: Art Meets the City,” will transform Tripoli into an open stage. The program features visual installations, performances, concerts, artist residencies and the launch of Maajouka, an art journal born from Tripoli's voices.“That’s why I created Marsah. We first started with a small cafe, Warshe 13, in 2016,” explains...
