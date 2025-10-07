Authorities inspect generator owners in the Sour district

Inspectors dispatched by the Minister of Economy inspected several generator owners in South Lebanon, with the support of State Security, according to a statement relayed by our correspondent in southern Lebanon.

Inspections particularly targeted the district of Sour and the towns of Hosh, Burj al-Shamali, Ain Baal, and Jbal al-Botm.

Three citations were issued against violators after receipts were checked and after they acknowledged having collected amounts ranging from $0.75 to $0.55 per kilowatt, in addition to violations related to fixed subscription fees.

One of them had not installed meters and was imposing an extra flat fee of $40 on subscribers to provide them with solar energy, on top of other consumption-related and fixed fees.

According to the latest tariff schedule set by the Ministry of Energy, operators are required to charge between $0.34 and $0.37 per kWh, depending on whether the 10 percentage surcharge applicable to installations in sparsely populated or mountainous areas applies. Fixed fees are also imposed, including for three-phase installations.

The individuals concerned were summoned, citations were drafted against them, and they signed written commitments not to violate the law again and to allow citizens to recover amounts collected illegally.

In case of non-compliance with these commitments, legal proceedings will be initiated by State Security and the South Lebanon public prosecutor’s office, the statement added.

Similar raids have recently taken place in Beirut and Saida. These are part of a campaign launched by authorities to put an end to abuses by private generator operators, who provide electricity during Électricité du Liban (EDL, state power) outages, since it is unable to supply all its subscribers around the clock.