Deadly offensives, aid distribution attacks, famine: The human toll of 2 years of Israel's war in Gaza

A man sits in the rubble of the Soussi Tower, destroyed on Sept. 6, 2025, by Israeli bombings in the city of Gaza. (Credit: Omar al-Qattaa/AFP)
Two years ago today, Hamas commandos crossed into Israeli territory and killed about 1,219 people — roughly two-thirds of them civilians — triggering the deadliest Israeli response in Palestinian history.In the 24 months since, Israeli fire has killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians and wounded about 180,000, according to figures from Gaza’s Health Ministry, figures considered reliable by the United Nations. The data, compiled by the NGO Tech For Palestine, are the figures used by L’Orient-Le Jour in its infographics. Behind these numbers lie thousands of shattered lives and countless stories of Palestinians in Gaza whose life was cut short. Missed this? Genocide in Gaza: Autopsy of a (not quite) shattered taboo On the second anniversary of the war, L’Orient-Le Jour examined, week by week and year by year, how the major Israeli...
