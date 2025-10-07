Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
TRIPOLI FIRE

Fire contained near a mosque in Tripoli


/OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 07 October 2025 12:37

The fire that broke out in the courtyard of Al-Taqwa Mosque in Tripoli, North Lebanon, on Oct. 7, 2023. (Photo sent by our correspondent Michel Hallak)

A major fire that broke out at dawn in the courtyard of the al-Taqoua mosque in Tripoli, North Lebanon, was brought under control by the Civil Defense, our correspondent in the region reports.

The flames did not damage the mosque, and no injuries were reported. The only losses were material damage. According to initial information, an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire.

