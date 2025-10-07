Fire contained near a mosque in Tripoli

A major fire that broke out at dawn in the courtyard of the al-Taqoua mosque in Tripoli, North Lebanon, was brought under control by the Civil Defense, our correspondent in the region reports.
The flames did not damage the mosque, and no injuries were reported. The only losses were material damage. According to initial information, an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire.
A major fire that broke out at dawn in the courtyard of the al-Taqoua mosque in Tripoli, North Lebanon, was brought under control by the Civil Defense, our correspondent in the region reports.
The flames did not damage the mosque, and no injuries were reported. The only losses were material damage. According to initial information, an electrical short circuit was the cause of the fire.