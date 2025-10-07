Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CONSUMPTION

Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon, household gas on the rise


By L'Orient Today staff, 07 October 2025 11:09

Gasoline and diesel prices drop in Lebanon, household gas on the rise

Vehicles traveling on the highway at the Dora area, at the northern entrance of Beirut, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Credit: Philippe Hage-Boutros/L'Orient-Le Jour)

BEIRUT — Gasoline and diesel prices in Lebanon dropped again on Tuesday, according to the latest schedule published by the Energy and Water Ministry.

Prices had already fallen during the last update on Friday. Meanwhile, the price of domestic gas — which is revised less frequently — increased.

Here are the new prices:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: 1,468,000 Lebanese pounds (-13,000 Lebanese lira [LL] compared to Friday)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: 1,508,000 LL (-12,000 LL)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): 1,375,000 LL (-4,000 LL)

– Household gas cylinder: 1,115,000 LL (+19,000 LL)

– Kiloliter of mazout (used to supply private power generators): $706.48 (-$2.31)

