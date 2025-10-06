Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm al-Sheikh for peace talks


AFP / By AFP, 06 October 2025 17:57

Displaced Palestinians travel in a vehicle in southern Deir el-Balah, in central Gaza, on Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

Delegates from Hamas and Israel arrived in the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Monday, an airport source told AFP, ahead of indirect talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.

The negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to discuss the details of a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a prisoner-hostage exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.

