Hamas, Israel delegates arrive in Sharm al-Sheikh for peace talks

Delegates from Hamas and Israel arrived in the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Monday, an airport source told AFP, ahead of indirect talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
The negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to discuss the details of a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a prisoner-hostage exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.
Delegates from Hamas and Israel arrived in the Egyptian resort of Sharm al-Sheikh on Monday, an airport source told AFP, ahead of indirect talks aimed at ending the Gaza war.
The negotiations mediated by Egypt, Qatar and the United States are set to discuss the details of a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump for a prisoner-hostage exchange and a cease-fire in Gaza.