Diaries from Gaza: I do not know where I am, I do not know how I arrived here

A boy looks on as smoke rises from the site of an Israeli bombardment of Gaza City, as seen from the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 6, 2025. (Credit: Dawoud Abu Alkas/Reuters)
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today as Israel's onslaught on the enclave rages on.It is too hard.I am so tired.I do not know where I am. I do not know how I arrived here. I am suffocating. I want to cry, but the tears can never release the ache from me. How do you accept that you have left your home, your city, and everything you have ever known since birth?As we arrived at the camp, tears blurred my vision. I could not comprehend that my life had shrunk to a 4x4 meter tent, a space that must now serve as my kitchen, bedroom, living room, and playground for Lya.We share a single bathroom with three other families. We wait our turn in line. There is no privacy. No bidet sprayer. No...
Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today as Israel's onslaught on the enclave rages on.It is too hard.I am so tired.I do not know where I am. I do not know how I arrived here. I am suffocating. I want to cry, but the tears can never release the ache from me. How do you accept that you have left your home, your city, and everything you have ever known since birth?As we arrived at the camp, tears blurred my vision. I could not comprehend that my life had shrunk to a 4x4 meter tent, a space that must now serve as my kitchen, bedroom, living room, and playground for Lya.We share a single bathroom with three other families. We wait our turn in line. There is no privacy. No bidet sprayer. No...