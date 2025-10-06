Diaries from Gaza: I do not know where I am, I do not know how I arrived here

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Noor al-Yacoubi is a 27-year-old translator and writer. She hasn't left the Gaza Strip since the war began on Oct. 7, 2023, and has been sharing her diaries with L'Orient Today as Israel's onslaught on the enclave rages on.It is too hard.I am so tired.I do not know where I am. I do not know how I arrived here. I am suffocating. I want to cry, but the tears can never release the ache from me. How do you accept that you have left your home, your city, and everything you have ever known since birth?As we arrived at the camp, tears blurred my vision. I could not comprehend that my life had shrunk to a 4x4 meter tent, a space that must now serve as my kitchen, bedroom, living room, and playground for Lya.We share a single bathroom with three other families. We wait our turn in line. There is no privacy. No bidet sprayer. No...



