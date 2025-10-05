Trump: Hamas will face 'complete obliteration' if it refuses to cede power

U.S. President Donald Trump said Hamas will face "complete obliteration" if the Palestinian militant group refuses to give up power and control of Gaza as he seeks to implement his plan to end conflict in Gaza.

When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with ending the bombing in Gaza and supporting the United States' broader vision, Trump told CNN on Saturday, "Yes on Bibi."

In the interview that aired on Sunday, Trump added that he expects to soon know whether Hamas is committed to peace.