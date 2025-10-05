Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

GAZA

Trump: Hamas will face 'complete obliteration' if it refuses to cede power


By Reuters, 05 October 2025 16:39

Trump: Hamas will face 'complete obliteration' if it refuses to cede power

A displaced Palestinian child, who fled Gaza City due to an Israeli military operation, stands by a fence, as he rests on the roadside, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 5, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

U.S. President Donald Trump said Hamas will face "complete obliteration" if the Palestinian militant group refuses to give up power and control of Gaza as he seeks to implement his plan to end conflict in Gaza.

When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with ending the bombing in Gaza and supporting the United States' broader vision, Trump told CNN on Saturday, "Yes on Bibi."

In the interview that aired on Sunday, Trump added that he expects to soon know whether Hamas is committed to peace.

U.S. President Donald Trump said Hamas will face "complete obliteration" if the Palestinian militant group refuses to give up power and control of Gaza as he seeks to implement his plan to end conflict in Gaza.

When asked if Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is on board with ending the bombing in Gaza and supporting the United States' broader vision, Trump told CNN on Saturday, "Yes on Bibi."

In the interview that aired on Sunday, Trump added that he expects to soon know whether Hamas is committed to peace.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read