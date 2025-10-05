Audi: Building the country requires dialogue

BEIRUT — Greek Orthodox Metropolitan of Beirut Elias Audi emphasized that building a country requires "constructive dialogue," at a time when several internal issues — such as Hezbollah’s disarmament and the 2026 parliamentary elections — are dividing Lebanon’s political class.

"Building a country requires dialogue based on mutual respect among citizens who are equal, under a single banner, that of the homeland, and the protection of a single army, the army of the homeland," the bishop highlighted in his Sunday homily.

"One-upmanship is nothing but a satanic act, aiming for chaos, destruction, and widening the gap between brothers... We must translate this by being children of a single homeland, not divided into antagonistic groups, rival parties, and sects fighting over gains, power, and the imposition of an opinion or doctrine," he added.

Maronite Church head Bechara Rai said in his Sunday homily that "the rosary is our spiritual weapon against despair and division. It is a cry in the face of internal and external wars, and a call for unity and peace."