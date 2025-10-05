Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
FIRE INCIDENT

Fire brought under control in the Bisri plain


By L'Orient Today staff, 05 October 2025 15:24

Fire brought under control in the Bisri plain

Aerial view of the Bisri plain, located between Chouf and Jezzine. (Credit: Photo taken from Facebook/Bisriteam.lb)

A fire broke out Sunday in the Bisri plain, between the cazas of Saida and Jezzine, and was only brought under control several hours later.

Former Jezzine MP Amal Abou Zeid issued an appeal early in the morning via his X account, calling on the relevant authorities for a swift intervention in this green valley.

Contacted by our correspondent, Abou Zeid said in the afternoon that the blaze had been contained thanks to the intervention of Civil Defense.

However, he lamented that the fire spread quickly due to favorable weather conditions, including drought and strong winds, adding that the area burned is not yet known.

Reporting by our regional correspondent Muntasser Abdallah.

