Katz says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the military's offensive in Gaza City has so far displaced approximately 900,000 Palestinians.

"The decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-storey buildings, and the intensity of the Israeli army operations in the city have led to the evacuation of roughly 900,000 residents to the south, creating immense pressure on Hamas and the countries that support it," Katz said in a speech in Jerusalem.

Before the start of the military assault in late August, the United Nations estimated that roughly one million people lived in and around Gaza City, the largest urban centre in the Gaza Strip.