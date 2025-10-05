Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
GAZA

Katz says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City


AFP / By AFP, 05 October 2025 12:59

Katz says about 900,000 Palestinians displaced from Gaza City

Smoke rises following explosions in Gaza City, as seen from central Gaza Strip Oct. 5, 2025. (Credit: Mahmoud Issa/Reuters)

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz said on Sunday that the military's offensive in Gaza City has so far displaced approximately 900,000 Palestinians.

"The decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-storey buildings, and the intensity of the Israeli army operations in the city have led to the evacuation of roughly 900,000 residents to the south, creating immense pressure on Hamas and the countries that support it," Katz said in a speech in Jerusalem.

Before the start of the military assault in late August, the United Nations estimated that roughly one million people lived in and around Gaza City, the largest urban centre in the Gaza Strip.

