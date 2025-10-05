Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NUCLEAR IRAN

Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'no longer relevant'


AFP / By AFP, 05 October 2025 12:38

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi addresses foreign ambassadors to Iran, in Tehran on Oct. 5, 2025. (Credit: Atta Kenare/AFP)

Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog was no longer relevant following the reimposition of international sanctions on the Islamic republic.

"The Cairo agreement is no longer relevant for our cooperation with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency,]" Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, referring to a September deal with the U.N. agency.

Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog was no longer relevant following the reimposition of international sanctions on the Islamic republic.

"The Cairo agreement is no longer relevant for our cooperation with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency,]" Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, referring to a September deal with the U.N. agency.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read