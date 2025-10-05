Iran says cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog 'no longer relevant'

Iran's top diplomat said Sunday that cooperation with the United Nations nuclear watchdog was no longer relevant following the reimposition of international sanctions on the Islamic republic.
"The Cairo agreement is no longer relevant for our cooperation with the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency,]" Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, referring to a September deal with the U.N. agency.
