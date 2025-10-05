Philippe Aractingi: Self-centered, me? Maybe, but then I’m a self-centered loser!

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Although he is a man of images, Philippe Aractingi, a key figure in Lebanese cinema, also diligently practices orality. Driven by the need to express himself, to tell stories — stories of childhood, war, exile, multiple identities and resilience. Tales of collective memory and intimate narratives drawn freely from his own experiences. These are the stories that this Franco-Lebanese filmmaker shares every night from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12 in Sar wa’et al-haki (Let’s Talk, It’s Time), his one-man show, which he is presenting again on the stage of Monnot Theater after a tour in France, Germany and Tunisia.Philippe Aractingi, until this past year we knew you as a filmmaker. How should we introduce you today? I’m a filmmaker, producer, scriptwriter and photographer. And I still am, even though right now I’m also expressing myself on stage. In...

Although he is a man of images, Philippe Aractingi, a key figure in Lebanese cinema, also diligently practices orality. Driven by the need to express himself, to tell stories — stories of childhood, war, exile, multiple identities and resilience. Tales of collective memory and intimate narratives drawn freely from his own experiences. These are the stories that this Franco-Lebanese filmmaker shares every night from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12 in Sar wa’et al-haki (Let’s Talk, It’s Time), his one-man show, which he is presenting again on the stage of Monnot Theater after a tour in France, Germany and Tunisia.Philippe Aractingi, until this past year we knew you as a filmmaker. How should we introduce you today? I’m a filmmaker, producer, scriptwriter and photographer. And I still am, even though right now I’m also expressing myself on...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in