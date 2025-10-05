Philippe Aractingi: Self-centered, me? Maybe, but then I’m a self-centered loser!
The director of “Under the Bombs” is taking on a new challenge by performing solo on the stage of Monnot Theater with “Sar wa’et al-haki” (Let’s Talk, It’s Time). Directed by Lina Abyad and written by Philippe Aractingi, the play is his personal confession as a child of war — full of self-deprecation, reflection and emotion.
Storyteller Philippe Aractingi. (Credit: Imad al-Khoury)
Although he is a man of images, Philippe Aractingi, a key figure in Lebanese cinema, also diligently practices orality. Driven by the need to express himself, to tell stories — stories of childhood, war, exile, multiple identities and resilience. Tales of collective memory and intimate narratives drawn freely from his own experiences. These are the stories that this Franco-Lebanese filmmaker shares every night from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12 in Sar wa’et al-haki (Let’s Talk, It’s Time), his one-man show, which he is presenting again on the stage of Monnot Theater after a tour in France, Germany and Tunisia.Philippe Aractingi, until this past year we knew you as a filmmaker. How should we introduce you today? I’m a filmmaker, producer, scriptwriter and photographer. And I still am, even though right now I’m also expressing myself on stage. In...
Although he is a man of images, Philippe Aractingi, a key figure in Lebanese cinema, also diligently practices orality. Driven by the need to express himself, to tell stories — stories of childhood, war, exile, multiple identities and resilience. Tales of collective memory and intimate narratives drawn freely from his own experiences. These are the stories that this Franco-Lebanese filmmaker shares every night from Sept. 30 to Oct. 12 in Sar wa’et al-haki (Let’s Talk, It’s Time), his one-man show, which he is presenting again on the stage of Monnot Theater after a tour in France, Germany and Tunisia.Philippe Aractingi, until this past year we knew you as a filmmaker. How should we introduce you today? I’m a filmmaker, producer, scriptwriter and photographer. And I still am, even though right now I’m also expressing myself on...