Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen

The Israeli military on Sunday said it intercepted a missile fired from Yemen that was later claimed by Huthi rebels, who have regularly targeted Israel during the Gaza war.

"Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, a missile launched from Yemen was intercepted" by the air force, the Israeli military said.

The Iran-backed Houthis later said they had carried out a "sensitive military operation using a hypersonic ballistic missile aimed at Israeli targets in the occupied Jerusalem area".

The Houthis regularly fire missiles or drones towards Israel, the vast majority of which are shot down.

But last month, a drone attack claimed by the Houthis evaded Israeli air defences and wounded 22 people in the tourist resort of Eilat.

Israel launched in response strikes on what it described as Huthi-linked targets in the rebel-held Yemeni capital Sanaa.

The strikes killed at least nine people and wounded more than 170, according to the Houthis.