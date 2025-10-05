Hamas wants a deal and to 'immediately' begin prisoner exchange, senior official says | LIVE

Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that approximately 900,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Gaza City amid the ongoing military assault.

Katz stated in Jerusalem that “the decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-storey buildings, and the intensity of IDF operations in the city have forced roughly 900,000 residents to evacuate south, putting immense pressure on Hamas and its supporters,” The Guardian reports.

Earlier this week, Katz issued a final warning to the remaining Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate south, declaring that those who stay during the assault would be treated as “terrorists and supporters of terror.”

Before the assault began in late August, the U.N. estimated about one million people lived in and around Gaza City, the largest urban center in the Gaza Strip.

However, the U.N. warned last week that there is effectively no safe place for those fleeing Gaza City, as the “safe zones” designated by Israel in southern Gaza have been described as “places of death,” The Guardian reports.