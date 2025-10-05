Hamas wants a deal and to 'immediately' begin prisoner exchange, senior official says | LIVE

Germany calls Trump’s Gaza peace plan a ‘unique opportunity’
Germany’s Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul described the U.S. plan to end the war in Gaza as a “unique opportunity,” citing the need for rapid international cooperation for its implementation, The Guardian reports.
Ahead of a visit to Qatar and Kuwait, Wadephul said Berlin would soon put forward “concrete offers” to support humanitarian aid, stabilization, and reconstruction in Gaza. He stressed the importance of durable security, a political framework for Palestinians, and normalization of relations between Israel and its neighbors.
Four French far‑left elected officials detained by Israel are on hunger strike, their party says
“We have no news from them,” said Manon Aubry, a French MEP from la France Insoumise, apart from “brief exchanges with their lawyers and the French consul who visited them.” She added that their detention conditions are harsh, with over 10 people per cell and difficult access to water.
France Insoumise said the four — deputies François Piquemal and Marie Mesmeur and MEPs Rima Hassan and Emma Fourreau — launched the hunger strike “in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”
Israel denies mistreatment of Greta Thunberg after flotilla activists accuse forces of dragging her on ground
Activists abducted by Israeli forces during the raid on the Global Sumud Flotilla have alleged that Greta Thunberg was mistreated and tortured after being forcibly taken to Israel, Al Jazeera reports.
However, Israel’s Foreign Ministry denied these claims in a post on X, stating that Thunberg “did not complain to the Israeli authorities” about any mistreatment.
The incident occurred during an Israeli navy raid in international waters, where hundreds of activists were detained from several vessels.
Hamas negotiations chief surfaces in video after surviving assassination attempt
Hamas’s head negotiator, Khalil al‑Hayya, has made his first public appearance via video since surviving an Israeli missile strike in Qatar, Al Jazeera reports.
The group shared a short clip showing al‑Hayya addressing the public: “What I see every day of killing and destruction in Gaza makes me forget the pain of losing my children and loved ones.”
The attack occurred on Sept. 9 during an Israeli airstrike targeting Hamas officials in Doha, where they were meeting to discuss a U.S.-proposed cease-fire. The strike killed his office director Jihad Labad, his son Homam al‑Hayya, three aides, and a Qatari security officer.
Israeli fire targeted civilians in the village of Dhayra, in the district of Sour, without causing any injuries, according to our South Lebanon correspondent Mountasser Abdallah.
Pope Leo XIV calls for cease-fire, lauds 'significant progress' toward Gaza peace
Pope Leo XIV on Sunday praised what he called “significant progress” in peace negotiations over Gaza and renewed his appeal for a cease-fire and the release of Israeli hostages, AFP reports.
Speaking after Mass at the Vatican, he urged all responsible parties to commit to “a just and lasting peace,” while expressing sorrow over the suffering in Gaza and concern over rising antisemitic hatred — notably referencing Thursday’s synagogue attack in Manchester.
He said he was “deeply saddened by the immense suffering endured by the Palestinian people in Gaza.”
Three Palestinians injured by Israeli troops east of Bethlehem
The Palestinian Ministry of Health reported that three Palestinians were wounded by gunfire near Beit Sahour and were taken to Beit Jala Governmental Hospital in the eastern occupied West Bank.
According to a brief statement on Telegram, one of the injured is in serious condition.
Al Jazeera reports that the incident occurred amid ongoing tensions in the area.
Turkish Foreign Minister calls for ‘regional stability pact’
Turkey’s top diplomat, Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu Fidan, highlighted the root cause of longstanding Middle East conflicts as the lack of cooperation and mistrust among regional countries.
“We need a regional stability pact, platform, agreement, or convention,” Fidan said in an interview with state broadcaster TRT, as reported by Al Jazeera.
He explained that the pact’s primary goal is to build absolute trust among countries in the region, with deterrence as a secondary purpose.
The aim is to prevent external interventions and the exploitation of mistrust by terrorists. Fidan warned that inviting external actors into the region often worsens the situation.
On Israel’s increasing international isolation, Fidan noted that even its former unconditional allies no longer want to appear united with it over the Gaza conflict.
Israel’s Defense Minister, Israel Katz, announced that approximately 900,000 Palestinians have been displaced from Gaza City amid the ongoing military assault.
Katz stated in Jerusalem that “the decision to occupy Gaza, the collapse of multi-storey buildings, and the intensity of IDF operations in the city have forced roughly 900,000 residents to evacuate south, putting immense pressure on Hamas and its supporters,” The Guardian reports.
Earlier this week, Katz issued a final warning to the remaining Palestinians in Gaza City to evacuate south, declaring that those who stay during the assault would be treated as “terrorists and supporters of terror.”
Before the assault began in late August, the U.N. estimated about one million people lived in and around Gaza City, the largest urban center in the Gaza Strip.
However, the U.N. warned last week that there is effectively no safe place for those fleeing Gaza City, as the “safe zones” designated by Israel in southern Gaza have been described as “places of death,” The Guardian reports.
The spokesperson for the Yemeni armed forces, Yahya Sarih, announced that the Yemeni army “carried out a special military operation using a supersonic ballistic missile of the Palestine 2 type with multiple warheads, targeting several sensitive sites in occupied Jerusalem,” according to the site al-Nashra.
A first group of 21 Spaniards among the 49 on board the Gaza aid flotilla intercepted by Israel this week is expected to return to Spain this Sunday, announced Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares.
“We have reached an agreement with Israel so that, barring any disruptions, the first group of 21 Spanish nationals can leave Tel Aviv today [Sunday] and arrive in Spain,” Albares said during a phone interview with Spanish public television.
Iran says cooperation with IAEA ‘no longer relevant’ following return of sanctions, reports AFP.
Massive pro-Palestinian demonstrations in Rome, Barcelona, Madrid
Palestinian flags, keffiyehs, and crowds chanting “Free Palestine”: Hundreds of thousands marched Saturday in Rome, Barcelona, and Madrid demanding an end to the war in Gaza. The protests came partly in response to Israel’s interception of an international aid flotilla heading to the Palestinian territory.
Smaller gatherings were held in Dublin and London, where around a thousand people demonstrated despite government appeals to refrain, citing solidarity with the Jewish community after Thursday’s attack outside a synagogue in Manchester.
In the early evening, clashes broke out in Rome between protesters and police, who used tear gas and water cannons in response to bottles and firecrackers being thrown. Eleven people were arrested, according to the Ansa news agency.
Israeli military intercepts missile fired from Yemen
The Israeli army said Sunday it intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, where Houthi rebels regularly fire attacks they describe as retaliation against Israel’s offensive in Gaza.
“A missile fired from Yemen was intercepted by Israeli air forces,” the military said on Telegram.
Last month, Israel bombed Houthi sites in Sanaa and the northern Jawf province, killing 35 and injuring 131 according to the rebels, who control large parts of Yemen.
Trump warns Hamas he will ‘tolerate no delay’
Yesterday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned Hamas that he would “tolerate no delay” in implementing his peace plan, which includes a cease-fire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a phased withdrawal of Israeli troops from Gaza, and Hamas’s disarmament.
Trump’s emissary Steve Witkoff and his son-in-law Jared Kushner have also been sent to Egypt to finalize discussions on the terms for releasing the hostages, according to the White House.
According to Al-Qahera News, linked to Egyptian intelligence services, Hamas and Israel are expected to hold mediated talks on Sunday and Monday in Cairo, involving Qatar, the U.S., and Egypt.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a close Trump ally, announced Saturday that he had sent negotiators to Cairo, expressing hope that all hostages would be returned “in the coming days.”
Israeli and Hamas negotiators expected in Cairo
Israeli and Hamas negotiators are due in Cairo Sunday for indirect talks on Donald Trump’s plan aimed at ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages.
Two days before the second anniversary of the conflict, the Israeli military continued bombarding Gaza City, killing at least five people, according to the local civil defense.
Following Hamas’s response Friday evening to Trump’s Gaza plan — expressing readiness to free all Israeli hostages and negotiate an end to the war but not addressing disarmament — we bring you the latest updates.
