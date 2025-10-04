Volker Türk believes there is a chance to put an end to the ‘carnage’ in Gaza ‘once and for all’

United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk said on Saturday that the Gaza peace plan proposed by Donald Trump was a “crucial opportunity” to put an end “once and for all” to the “carnage and suffering.”

Türk “hopes that the momentum toward ending the war in Gaza will pave the way for a permanent cessation of hostilities, followed by recovery and reconstruction, in accordance with international human rights and humanitarian law, as well as the much-needed two-state solution,” his office stated on X.

“It is a crucial opportunity for all parties and influential states to act in good faith and put an end, once and for all, to the carnage and suffering in Gaza, to flood the Gaza Strip with humanitarian aid, and to ensure the release of hostages and the many Palestinians in detention,” the statement added.

The U.S. plan envisions a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, a phased withdrawal of the Israeli army from Gaza, the disarmament of Hamas, and the exile of its fighters.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also welcomed the Gaza peace plan, particularly the prospect of rebuilding hospitals. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X on Saturday that “the best remedy is peace.”

Despite calls from hostages’ families and Donald Trump to immediately halt the bombings following Hamas’s agreement to release captives, the Israeli army announced on Saturday its intention to continue operations in Gaza.