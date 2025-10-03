Justice ministry tightens controls on notarial acts

BEIRUT — The Lebanese Justice Ministry now requires notaries to implement enhanced measures against money laundering and terrorism financing, in accordance with Law No. 44/2015.

Circular No. 1355, published Friday, aims to improve transaction traceability and curb arrangements that confer hidden control over assets or companies. From now on, any notarial operation — sales, purchases, leases, powers of attorney, and similar acts — must begin with the identification of the beneficial owner.

A unified form will establish the identity of the owner or actual beneficiary, in line with civil and commercial registries as well as with the tax administration.

'Know your customer'

The circular also mandates verification and explicit reference to the origin of funds stated in the act. When financed by a bank, the bank and account must be specified, in the case of cash payment, the source of the cash must be detailed. These measures form part of a "know your customer" approach, which notaries are required to apply to verify the identity, status and capacity of the parties involved.

The text further regulates the role of intermediaries. Any broker or agent involved in a transaction must be declared, identified (including by tax identification number), and mentioned in periodic reports sent to the relevant ministries.

Notaries must also systematically check that parties to acts are not listed on national or international sanctions lists. In case of serious doubt, the notarization will be refused and the competent authorities will be notified. If it is not possible to establish the identity of the beneficial owner, the deed cannot be accepted or legalized.

A declarative clause is now also mandatory in all acts: parties must attest they are not listed on sanctions or terrorism lists, are not involved in money laundering or terrorism financing, and have not entered parallel agreements granting, directly or indirectly, control or voting rights outside the act — such as irrevocable powers of attorney or arrangements conferring hidden control. False declarations expose their authors to the penalties stipulated by Law 44/2015, and the liability of the parties is expressly engaged.

FATF grey list

By tightening control of notarial acts, Circular No. 1355 thus seeks to close loopholes that allow transparency obligations to be circumvented. This measure comes as Lebanon is called upon by the international community and donors to fight endemic corruption, at a time when the country is still suffering from a severe economic and financial crisis since 2019.

Since October 25, 2023, Lebanon has been on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. The justice ministry’s circular could therefore constitute a step toward the country's compliance with international standards on transparency and anti-corruption. Lebanon is also under U.S. pressure to curb the financing of Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by Washington. In this context, a U.S. Treasury delegation visited Lebanon a few days ago for a series of meetings with officials from the central bank, commercial banks, and several government officials to monitor the implementation of anti-terror financing measures targeting the Shiite party, which has emerged greatly weakened from the recent conflict with Israel.