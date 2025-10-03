UNIFIL says Israeli army dropped grenades near its peacekeepers in Maroun al-Ras

BEIRUT — The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) stated on Friday that the Israeli army dropped grenades near its peacekeepers in Maroun al-Ras (Bint Jbeil district) on Thursday.

"Yesterday, the Israeli army dropped grenades near peacekeepers working alongside Lebanese soldiers to provide security for civilian workers in Maroun al-Ras. The workers were trying to clear the ruins of homes destroyed due to the war", the UNIFIL statement reads.

"Around 11:30 am, peacekeepers at two different sites heard a grenade explode near an excavator, about 500 meters away from them. Moments later, the first group saw a drone fly overhead and witnessed an explosion about 30-40 meters away. About 20 minutes after that, the second group saw another drone drop a grenade that exploded just 20 meters over their heads", the statement continues.

The peacekeeping force noted that it informed the Israeli army about the activity in advance and immediately demanded that the firing stop.

"Fortunately, no one was injured, and the works eventually continued", UNIFIL added.

"Attacks on peacekeepers or interference with their mandated tasks shows disregard for the safety and security of UNIFIL peacekeepers and the Lebanese army ... such actions also constitute a serious violation of [U.N.] Security Council resolution 1701. We call on the Israeli army to cease attacks on or near peacekeepers, civilians, and Lebanese soldiers and allow us to carry out our mandated tasks without obstruction," UNIFIL's statement concluded.

Despite a cease-fire agreement reached in late November 2024, following more than 13 months of conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, the latter carries out airstrikes on a nearly daily basis and still occupies five areas within Lebanese territories.