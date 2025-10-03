Finance Ministry launches new online services, including complaints platform

BEIRUT — Finance Minister Yassine Jaber announced Friday during a press conference the launch of several new online services, some of which are already operational — such as a service dedicated to complaints addressed to the ministry and its various departments — and others that will be rolled out soon.

These developments are part of "the Finance Ministry's commitment to digital transformation to simplify procedures, make processes easier for citizens, and strengthen transparency as well as the fulfillment of tax obligations," the minister explained to the journalists present.

One of the completed projects involves IT integration between the Treasury Department, the Directorate General of Real Estate Affairs, the Labor Ministry, and the Economy and Trade Ministry, with the Justice Ministry to be included in the future.

"All the fees and taxes managed by these administrations, including stamp duties for all transactions, can now be paid entirely online, without paperwork or repeated visits, thus reducing the financial burden on citizens," the minister explained.

Among the projects currently in development, the minister announced the rollout of an "integrated IT platform for the Ministry of Finance, aiming to develop and enhance all services offered to taxpayers," as well as a mobile application.

A clear and traceable process

Accessible from the main page of the Finance Ministry website, the service dedicated to complaints is already active. It includes several categories, ranging from tax evasion to abuse of authority or accusations of corruption, as well as errors in filings or delays in the processing of requests.

Another feature allows users to track the progress of their complaint, which can target all services under the Finance Ministry and affiliated agencies. The ministry has also released a video clip promoting this tool, promising its effectiveness. "Here, the citizen's voice is not lost in bureaucracy, but follows a clear and traceable path until it is resolved," Jaber assured, describing this service as a "contract of trust" between the citizen and the administration.

The ministry has also launched an online notification service for registered taxpayers, enabling direct emailing of all official notices related to taxes and transactions. This service aims to "reduce the need for interactions between taxpayers and government officials" and to cut down on paper consumption.

Another new feature: taxpayers can now complete their procedures with the tax authorities — income tax, VAT, or other taxes — electronically, via the ministry's email address, with the option to "attach required documents in PDF format." The ministry's server will send confirmation of receipt along with immediate alerts if any documents are missing. The aim of this system is to speed up procedures and "limit administrative paperwork," the minister explained.

Finally, the ministry has rolled out an online tool to estimate the rental value of a property, which serves as the basis for calculating property tax by the taxpayer. "This is a revolution that restores confidence and transparency to one of the most sensitive procedures for citizens. Thanks to this service, property owners, investors, or buyers no longer need to stand in line or use an intermediary, they simply submit their request online, attach the necessary documents, and track their transaction step by step," the minister explained.