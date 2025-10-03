At Beit Tabaris, the echo of vanished pianos, as told by Ziad Kreidy

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Watching him in action, a few scattered notes are enough to show why Ziad Kreidy approaches the piano differently from others. While many prioritize the power and dazzling virtuosity of the modern keyboard, he sometimes favors the fragility of an old timbre, the breath of a period mechanism, the patina of an instrument that has crossed centuries and forged its own identity. It’s in these nuances, faded by time, that he finds a sonic truth, a freer relationship to music.A path between research and creationHailing from a family of academics, Kreidy was accustomed to learning. He received a scholarship to study at USEK (Holy Spirit University of Kaslik) and, after winning a French government scholarship, found himself in France to pursue a long-line of musical studies. Initially aiming to become a pianist or composer, or even both, he took...

Watching him in action, a few scattered notes are enough to show why Ziad Kreidy approaches the piano differently from others. While many prioritize the power and dazzling virtuosity of the modern keyboard, he sometimes favors the fragility of an old timbre, the breath of a period mechanism, the patina of an instrument that has crossed centuries and forged its own identity. It’s in these nuances, faded by time, that he finds a sonic truth, a freer relationship to music.A path between research and creationHailing from a family of academics, Kreidy was accustomed to learning. He received a scholarship to study at USEK (Holy Spirit University of Kaslik) and, after winning a French government scholarship, found himself in France to pursue a long-line of musical studies. Initially aiming to become a pianist or composer, or even both, he...

You have reached your article limit Get the latest on Lebanon and the region. Limited offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months! Already have an account? Log in