At Beit Tabaris, the echo of vanished pianos, as told by Ziad Kreidy

The pianist and musicologist Ziad Kreidy. (Photo DR)
Watching him in action, a few scattered notes are enough to show why Ziad Kreidy approaches the piano differently from others. While many prioritize the power and dazzling virtuosity of the modern keyboard, he sometimes favors the fragility of an old timbre, the breath of a period mechanism, the patina of an instrument that has crossed centuries and forged its own identity. It’s in these nuances, faded by time, that he finds a sonic truth, a freer relationship to music.A path between research and creationHailing from a family of academics, Kreidy was accustomed to learning. He received a scholarship to study at USEK (Holy Spirit University of Kaslik) and, after winning a French government scholarship, found himself in France to pursue a long-line of musical studies. Initially aiming to become a pianist or composer, or even both, he took...
Watching him in action, a few scattered notes are enough to show why Ziad Kreidy approaches the piano differently from others. While many prioritize the power and dazzling virtuosity of the modern keyboard, he sometimes favors the fragility of an old timbre, the breath of a period mechanism, the patina of an instrument that has crossed centuries and forged its own identity. It’s in these nuances, faded by time, that he finds a sonic truth, a freer relationship to music.A path between research and creationHailing from a family of academics, Kreidy was accustomed to learning. He received a scholarship to study at USEK (Holy Spirit University of Kaslik) and, after winning a French government scholarship, found himself in France to pursue a long-line of musical studies. Initially aiming to become a pianist or composer, or even both, he...