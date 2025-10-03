Bustros Palace in contact to free 2 Lebanese arrested by Israel

The Lebanese Foreign Affairs Ministry said Friday in a statement that it is "monitoring the case of the arrest by Israel of two Lebanese citizens" who were on board the Global Sumud Flotilla launched in an attempt to break the naval blockade imposed by Israel on the Gaza Strip.

"Contacts are underway to determine their fate and to secure their release as soon as possible," the Ministry said.

The Franco-Lebanese Lina Tabbal and the Lebanese-Brazilian Mohammad Qadri were on board the flotilla to Gaza.

In total, the Israeli navy intercepted the 42 vessels that were part of the flotilla and arrested more than 450 people from various countries. Some of the activists arrested by Israeli authorities, including four Italians, were sent back to Europe, while the others remain detained in Israel.

The lawyers for 35 French citizens who had boarded the flotilla announced plans to file a complaint for "arbitrary detention" and denounced the inaction of the French authorities.