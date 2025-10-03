Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal visits southern Lebanon

BEIRUT — Lebanese Army Commander Rodolph Haykal has started a visit to southern Lebanon, the state-run National News Agency reported on Friday.

Haykal arrived aboard an army helicopter that landed at the helipad in Sour, accompanied by another helicopter, amid tight security measures. He inspected the Benoit Barakat Barracks in Sour, where he met with the commander of the South Litani Sector, Brigadier General Nicolas Tabet, along with a number of officers and soldiers.

Haykal then flew south to the village of Bayyada, where he inspected the headquarters of the Fifth Brigade and met with the brigade commander, officers, and soldiers there.

The army commander visited southern Lebanon several times since his appointment on March.

Following the cease-fire agreement reached after the 13-month war between Hezbollah and Israel between October 2023 and November 2024, the Lebanese Army has gradually expanded its presence in southern Lebanon. However, it has not completed its deployment as a result of Israel's continued presence in five areas in the South.