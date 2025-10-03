UN describes safety zones designated by Israel in southern Gaza as 'death zones' | LIVE

Situation update in southern Lebanon
The Israeli army dropped flares over the Marj al-Khiam region (Marjayoun district), according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
An Israeli drone also dropped a stun grenade on civilians in the Jidar area, east of the village of Mais al-Jabal (Marjayoun), approximately two hours after dropping another stun grenade on the village of Kfar Kila, in the same district.
'2 opposing opinions' within Hamas regarding Trump’s plan, according to source close to negotiations
A source close to the ongoing negotiations in Doha told AFP that “there are two opinions within Hamas” regarding the 20-point plan presented by U.S. President Donald Trump this week.
“One opinion supports unconditional acceptance, as the priority is a cease-fire within the framework of the guarantees offered by Trump, with mediators ensuring that Israel implements the plan,” the source said. The other opinion “rejects the disarmament and expulsion” of Hamas leaders and “favors conditional acceptance.”
Thousands take to the streets again in Italy to protest for Gaza
Thousands of people took to the streets again in Italy, at the call of the main labor unions, to show their support for the humanitarian flotilla to Gaza and denounce the inaction of Giorgia Meloni's government in the face of the siege of the Palestinian territory.
A call for a general strike, launched without prior notice and therefore technically illegal, led to disruptions in public transport, although a minimum service was maintained during peak hours.
"The streets will be packed," warned Maurizio Landini, general secretary of CGIL, the leading Italian labor union, on Radio Anch'io this morning, while the government warned of the risk that one million Italians could be stranded on trains.
The mobilization in support of the Palestinians continues unabated in Italy, 10 days after a previous, highly successful demonstration. In Rome, thousands gathered in front of the main train station, where morning trains were experiencing significant delays or cancellations.
Gaza aid flotilla ship intercepted docks in Cyprus
A Cypriot government spokesperson stated that one of the ships in the Gaza aid flotilla, carrying 21 crew members, had requested permission to dock in Larnaca on Thursday to refuel and for humanitarian reasons.
In his statement, the spokesperson did not identify the ship nor specify whether it was one of the approximately ten vessels seized that day by the Israeli military. After registering the identity of all passengers, Cypriot authorities provided them with basic necessities and offered consular assistance, he added.
In total, the Israeli navy intercepted all 42 vessels comprising the Global Sumud flotilla and arrested more than 450 activists from Italy, Spain, France, and other countries, including Swedish activist Greta Thunberg and French MEP of Palestinian origin, Rima Hassan, prompting a wave of international condemnation of these seizures, which were deemed illegal under international law.
Israel announces expulsion of 4 Italian activists from Gaza flotilla
The Israeli Foreign Ministry announced that four Italian activists involved in the Gaza flotilla had been expelled.
"Procedures are underway to end this provocation [by the flotilla] and finalize the expulsion of the participants in this charade," the ministry stated on X, following Israel's interception of the last ship in the maritime convoy, which had planned to breach the Israeli blockade of Gaza.
"Four Italian citizens have already been expelled. The others are in the process of being expelled," the ministry stated, adding that Israel "is committed to concluding this process as quickly as possible."
Death toll from Israeli attacks on Gaza rises to 22
At least 22 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli airstrikes across the Gaza Strip since dawn on Friday, according to medical sources quoted by Al Jazeera.
Among the victims, six people, including three children, were killed in a strike on the Sabra neighborhood in Gaza City, which also wounded several others, according to a local ambulance service source.
Further south, in the Nusseirat refugee camp, another Israeli airstrike killed at least two more people.
UN calls idea of safe zone in southern Gaza a 'farce'
The United Nations stated that there is no safe haven for Palestinians forced to leave Gaza City, describing the areas designated as safe zones by Israel in the south as "death zones."
"The idea of a safe zone in the south is a farce," said James Elder, a UNICEF spokesperson, speaking to journalists in Geneva from Gaza.
He added that in southern Gaza, "bombs are being dropped with chilling predictability, schools designated as temporary shelters are regularly reduced to rubble, and tents ... are routinely targeted by airstrikes."
Last ship in Gaza flotilla bound for besieged enclave seized by Israeli commandos
The only remaining ship in the international flotilla bound for the besieged Gaza Strip was intercepted on Friday by the Israeli navy, Al Jazeera reported.
A video broadcast live on social media showed Israeli forces boarding the vessel off the coast of the Palestinian territory on Friday morning.
The Marinette, flying the Polish flag and carrying six crew members, was the last operational ship in the Global Sumud international flotilla, which originally comprised 44 vessels, all of which were seized by the Israeli military.
Gaza flotilla: More than 20 journalists arrested, says RSF
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) denounced the arrest of "more than 20 international journalists" by Israeli forces during the interception, between Wednesday and Thursday, of an international aid flotilla bound for Gaza, and demanded their "immediate release."
"Arresting journalists and preventing them from doing their work constitutes serious infringements of the right to information and freedom of expression. RSF condemns the illegal arrest of these media professionals who were on board these ships to cover a humanitarian operation of unprecedented scale," said Martin Roux, head of RSF's crisis unit, in a statement issued last night.
According to the French NGO that defends press freedom, some twenty journalists were on board, including journalists from Spanish media outlets (Telesur and El País), Qatar (Al Jazeera), Italy (the public broadcaster RAI), Turkey (the public broadcaster TRT), and France (Émilien Urbach of the newspaper L'Humanité). "The various media outlets remain without news of their journalists," RSF stated.
Trump's 20-point plan for Gaza 'is not ours,' says Pakistani foreign minister
Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar stated on Friday that the 20-point plan presented this week by U.S. President Donald Trump, as part of his initiative to end the war in the Gaza Strip, does not align with the draft that had previously been submitted to him.
The Pakistani foreign minister clarified that "changes have been made to this plan," in a statement to Pakistani parliamentarians, Reuters reported.
Trump had expressed his satisfaction that a group of Arab and Muslim countries, including the Gulf States, Pakistan and Indonesia, had supported this plan earlier this week.
While Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu publicly stated his support for the plan on Tuesday during a joint press conference with Trump, he also declared in a Hebrew video posted on his X account the same day that "there will be no Palestinian state" and that the Israeli army will remain deployed "in most of the Gaza Strip," contrary to the provisions of the same plan.
Gaza: At least 4 Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City, Khan Younis
Palestinians in Gaza endured another night of deadly Israeli bombardment.
Among the casualties were three people killed in a targeted airstrike on a vehicle east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the enclave, Al Jazeera reported.
In addition, a drone strike in al-Mawassi, an area Israel has designated as a "safe humanitarian zone" near Khan Younis, killed a young girl and wounded others, the Wafa news agency added.
According to the same source, further Israeli airstrikes, as well as remotely detonated explosions by Israeli ground troops, targeted homes in the Nasser and Sabra neighborhoods of Gaza City, which has been under siege since the start of the ground assault on the enclave's largest urban area.
No casualty figures are yet available for those attacks.
Hamas still needs time to study Trump's plan for Gaza, according to an official from the movement, who was quoted by AFP.
Israeli army claims to have struck site used by Hezbollah to 'operate its weapons, defense systems'
The Israeli army claimed to have carried out a dawn attack on a site used by Hezbollah in Jabal al-Sheikh to "operate its weapons and defense systems."
"The Israeli army launched an attack against a site used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization to operate its weapons and defense systems in the Jabal al-Sheikh area of southern Lebanon, where terrorist activity had been observed," army spokesperson Avichay Adraee wrote on X. "The raids targeted weapons, military buildings and underground infrastructure," he added.
Also in southern Lebanon, an Israeli drone dropped a sonic bomb this morning near a fisherman on the beach in Naqoura, and over the village of Dhaira (Sour district).
Israeli warplanes carried out more than five airstrikes for nearly five hours over the hills of Ali Taher, located opposite Nabatieh Fawqa, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
At least 10 missiles were fired, causing a large explosion and a forest fire. Windows in numerous houses and businesses were shattered, and the road to Kfar Tibnit, as well as the Khardali bridge, was blocked.
Israeli drones also flew at low altitude over the villages of Nabatieh and Zahrani, as well as the city of Saida.
Last ship bound for Gaza still at sea after dozens of interceptions by Israeli navy
The last ship in the international aid flotilla bound for Gaza continued its journey early this morning, according to organizers, after approximately 40 vessels were illegally intercepted by Israel, which is preparing to expel the pro-Palestinian activists on board.
"The Marinette is still sailing," the flotilla stated on social media late Thursday evening, adding that it expects another interception soon. "It knows what awaits it," the organization said.
The ship was located approximately 150 km off the coast of Gaza, according to the geolocation data shared on the flotilla's website. "If it approaches, its attempt to enter an active combat zone and to breach the blockade will also be prevented," the Israeli Foreign Ministry stated on Thursday.
Good morning! We are now launching our live coverage of the situation in the Middle East, as we await Hamas' response to U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed "peace plan" for a cease-fire in Gaza, which was presented on Monday evening.
We will follow developments in the region, including in Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as in Lebanon, which continues to be targeted by Israel almost daily despite the cease-fire, and in Syria, Iran and the Red Sea.
