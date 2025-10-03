UN describes safety zones designated by Israel in southern Gaza as 'death zones' | LIVE

Thousands take to the streets again in Italy to protest for Gaza

Thousands of people took to the streets again in Italy, at the call of the main labor unions, to show their support for the humanitarian flotilla to Gaza and denounce the inaction of Giorgia Meloni's government in the face of the siege of the Palestinian territory.

A call for a general strike, launched without prior notice and therefore technically illegal, led to disruptions in public transport, although a minimum service was maintained during peak hours.

"The streets will be packed," warned Maurizio Landini, general secretary of CGIL, the leading Italian labor union, on Radio Anch'io this morning, while the government warned of the risk that one million Italians could be stranded on trains.

The mobilization in support of the Palestinians continues unabated in Italy, 10 days after a previous, highly successful demonstration. In Rome, thousands gathered in front of the main train station, where morning trains were experiencing significant delays or cancellations.