Who are the Lebanese activists arrested by Israel on the flotilla?

Sailing amid international waters in an attempt to break the Israeli-imposed siege on Gaza, dozens of activists aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla were intercepted on Thursday morning by Israeli forces and subsequently arrested.

The flotilla, carrying much-needed humanitarian aid, was headed toward the war-struck Gaza Strip when it was stopped. Among the arrested were two Lebanese nationals with dual citizenship: Lina al-Tabbal, a Lebanese-French national, and Mohamed Qadri, a Lebanese-Brazilian national.

The arrest of activist Mohammad Sami Al-Qadri, a native of the town of Ghazzeh in Western Bekaa, was confirmed by a relative who spoke to L'Orient Today’s correspondent in the Bekaa on Thursday.

On Qadri’s Facebook page, numerous images show him participating in protests in support of Gaza. Nearly all of his posts are dedicated to the Palestinian cause and calls to lift the siege on Gaza. On Instagram, Qadri had been regularly posting updates from the flotilla.

Lina al-Tabbal, a Lebanese-French academic and activist, was reportedly detained by Israeli forces. Information across social media platforms included videos showing Israeli naval forces intercepting the boat and arresting those on board. However, there has been no official confirmation of her arrest from either Lebanese or Israeli authorities.

Al-Tabbal appeared in a video posted on Thursday morning with her hands raised, standing alongside other participants and facing Israeli naval personnel who seemed to be arresting the activists. The video ends with the boat empty of passengers. Since then, several Lebanese activists have called on Lebanese authorities — most notably Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — to demand her release from Israeli custody.

Professor in France

Al-Tabbal holds a PhD in Political Science with a specialization in International Human Rights Law. She teaches International Relations and Human Rights at HEICR in France, and also serves as an administrator. She has a documented academic presence in the Arab world. Among her notable works is the book "International and Regional Human Rights Conventions," cataloged in multiple Arab and university libraries under the name Lyna/Lina al-Tabal Peron.

On Wednesday night, al-Tabbal told pro-Iranian channel Al-Mayadeen from aboard one of the ships: “We are 100 miles away from Gaza and are expected to arrive in Gaza at 5 a.m.” She is outspoken on her social media platforms against the Israeli war on Gaza. She writes for the London-based Arabic news website Rai al-Youm, where she expresses support for “regional resistance movements,” solidarity with Gaza, and opposition to Hezbollah’s disarmament, which is pushed by U.S., Israeli and international pressure, after the recent war between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

On her X account, al-Tabbal actively documented the preparation and launch of the flotilla, posting in both Arabic and English. She shared images, updates and legal commentary in support of the mission. She posted photos and videos of herself waving the Lebanese flag aboard the flotilla. It remains unclear how exactly she joined the Global Sumud Flotilla.

The Global Sumud Flotilla, which was transporting medicine and food to Gaza, consisted of more than 40 civilian boats carrying approximately 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists. The flotilla is considered one of the most high-profile initiatives aimed at opposing Israel’s blockade of Gaza. Organizers of the flotilla have described the interception in international waters as a “violation of international law” and “an act of piracy.”

In 2008, several boats with activists had also headed to Gaza in an attempt to break the siege. Two of those activists were also Lebanese: Natalie Abu Chakra and Ramzi Kysia, who is Lebanese-American. At the time, several boats carrying humanitarian aid managed to reach Gaza.