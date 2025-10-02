Israeli kills two engineers in south Lebanon drone strike; some flotilla ships still en route to Gaza| LIVE

A navy vessel arrives at Ashdod port after Israel intercepted some of the vessels of the Global Sumud Flotilla. (Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters)

According to Times of Israel, at least four of the flotilla’s vessels are stuck at sea due to various technical problems unrelated to the military’s actions. The navy is set to detain the activists on those boats as well, or tow them to the port, the outlet reports.

The Israeli navy is also reportedly scanning the area to ensure no boats "managed to sneak past and reach the Strip," TOI writes.