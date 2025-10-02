Israeli kills two engineers in south Lebanon drone strike; some flotilla ships still en route to Gaza| LIVE

Irish Senator Chris Andrews, of the Sinn Féin party, is among the activists detained by Israeli forces from the Global Sumud flotilla. In a prerecorded video, released in the event of his detention by Israel, Andrews says, "If you're watching this, it means I've been kidnapped by the Israeli occupational forces against my will. Our humanitarian mission was non-violent and abiding by international law."
According to Times of Israel, at least four of the flotilla’s vessels are stuck at sea due to various technical problems unrelated to the military’s actions. The navy is set to detain the activists on those boats as well, or tow them to the port, the outlet reports.
The Israeli navy is also reportedly scanning the area to ensure no boats "managed to sneak past and reach the Strip," TOI writes.
Al Jazeera correspondent aboard flotilla confirms boats still en route to Gaza
Al Jazeera's Hassan Massoud, aboard one of the freedom flotilla's ships, has told the agency that several ships that have managed to evade interception or have not yet been approached by the Israeli navy are still en route to Gaza.
“We are monitoring all the cameras and we can confirm that several boats are still trying to reach Gaza," Massoud said. "Even if just one of the boats reaches Gaza, this would achieve their goal to break the siege.”
He said another flotilla is now sailing towards Gaza after leaving from Sicily, Italy, signaling activists are continuing efforts to reach the starving Palestinian people and put a spotlight on Israel’s total blockade of food, water, and medicine.
Lawyers present on the fleet's ships are documenting Israel's violations of international humanitarian and marine law, Massoud also said. The collected evidence will be sent to the U.N.'s International Court of Justice (ICJ).
Malaysian PM says will use 'all legitimate and lawful means' to hold Israel to account for flotilla
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said this morning that his government would "use all legitimate and lawful means at our disposal to ensure that Israel is held to account, especially in matters concerning Malaysian citizens," of whom there are 12 currently being detained by Israel, according to a Malaysian Foreign Affairs Ministry statement.
"By blocking a humanitarian mission, Israel has shown utter contempt not only for the rights of the Palestinian people but also for the conscience of the world," Ibrahim wrote on X. "As long as the Palestinian people are denied their fundamental rights and aspirations, Malaysia will stand unflinchingly with them."
Turkey calls interception of flotilla an 'act of terror,' launches investigation
Turkey’s foreign ministry called Israel’s “attack” on the flotilla “an act of terror” that endangered the lives of innocent civilians, Reuters reports.
The Istanbul chief prosecutor's office said it had launched an investigation into the detention of 24 Turkish citizens on board vessels in the flotilla on charges including deprivation of liberty, seizure of transport vehicles and damage to property, Turkey’s state-owned Anadolu news agency reported.
39 of the flotilla's boats heading toward Ashdod Port, Greece says
Thirty-nine of the more than 40 ships that make up the Global Sumud flotilla for Gaza are reaching the Israeli Port of Ashdod, just north of the Palestinian enclave, Reuters reports, citing the Greek foreign minister.
The flotilla consists of an estimated 47 ships. According to the live tracker on the flotilla's website, one of the ships, the Mikeno, had entered Gaza's territorial waters this morning around 6 a.m. local time. Most ships are listed as either "intercepted" or "assumed intercepted," while several are still listed as "sailing."
According to Al Jazeera, the Israeli navy is still attempting to intercept the remaining boats, with whom communication has been cut, likely due to jamming from the Israeli army or because the protocol on board was that activists would throw their phones away as Israeli troops neared.
Victims of this morning's Israeli strike part of Hezbollah's civilian reconstruction organization
The two people killed in this morning's Israeli drone strike, Ahmed Saad and Mostafa Rizk, were employees of Hezbollah's civilian reconstruction organization. Founded in 1988 in the wake of Israel's invasion of Lebanon, Jihad al-Bina ("Struggle for Construction") had helped rebuild the areas of southern Lebanon hard hit in the summer of 2006, with funds from Iran, as well as allocations from the Lebanese state and donations from Arab countries, principally Qatar.
The two victims, from Nabatieh district's Kfar Roummane, were on a mission to assess the damage to border villages caused by Israeli bombardment and demolition operations during the last war and since the cease-fire. They were killed on their way to one of the sites they were to evaluate, according to our correspondent.
Israel intercepts Sumud humanitarian aid flotilla near Gaza
Starting last night and into this morning, Israeli naval forces intercepted 13 ships heading toward the Gaza Strip, including one carrying Swedish activist Greta Thunberg, after Israel ordered the flotilla to change course.
The Global Sumud Flotilla, transporting medicine and food to Gaza, consists of more than 40 civilian boats with about 500 parliamentarians, lawyers and activists.
Israel's interception of the flotilla sparked protests in Italy, Colombia, Spain, Germany and Mexico.
Colombia expels Israeli diplomat
Following Israel's interception of the humanitarian aid flotilla, Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the expulsion of Israel’s remaining diplomatic staff in the country, following the severing of ties in May 2024.
Petro also denounced the free trade agreement with Israel, calling for its cancellation, and demanded the release of two Colombian nationals on board the flotilla.
⚡ Israeli drone strike kills 2 near Kfar Roummane, south Lebanon
An Israeli drone struck a car in the early hours today on the new highway east of Kfar Roummane (Nabatieh district) near the Khardali River bridge on the Jarmaq road (Jezzine district), north of the Litani River, our regional correspondent reported.
Medical sources said two people were killed and another was wounded. The two dead are believed to be engineers.
Videos and photos from the scene show the car engulfed in flames.
Rescue teams from the al-Rissala Scout Association, affiliated with the Amal Movement, recovered at least one body and transported it to Sheikh Ragheb Harb Hospital in Toul, Nabatieh.
Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of the Middle East.
Since Monday night, the region has been waiting for Hamas' response to Trump’s proposed plan aimed at securing a truce in the Gaza war.
Throughout the day, we'll be bringing you the latest from Gaza and the occupied West Bank, as well as Lebanon, where Israeli strikes have continued unabated despite the November cease-fire. We’ll also report on developments in Syria, Iran and the Red Sea, after Yemen's Houthis targeted a ship on Tuesday.
