Dozens of flotilla boats approach Gaza despite interception, UN says Israel killed over 100 civilians in Lebanon since truce: Everything you need to know this Thursday

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:• Developments off the coast of Gaza, as the Israeli army continues its interception of the humanitarian aid flotilla attempting to break the siege on the Palestinian territory.• Signals from Hamas and other Palestinian groups in Gaza regarding their attitude toward the 'peace' plan proposed by Trump on Monday.• The opening of the 75th edition of the Beirut International Dental Meeting, organized by the Lebanese Dental Association (LDA) in collaboration with the Association Dentaire Française, under the theme "Mindset in motion: Where art meets digitization."Displaced Palestinians carry their belongings as they head south on a road in the Nousseirat refugee camp area...

