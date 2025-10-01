Under investigation, employee of Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority forced to repay bribes

An employee of the Beirut and Mount Lebanon Water Authority (EBML) was investigated and admitted to having received $2,200 in bribes in exchange for various “services,” State Security announced in a statement.

The employee was suspected of “collecting sums of money to facilitate exemption requests for water supply fees and various services,” according to the statement. He confessed to having received $2,200 from five different people for this purpose, funds that were “recovered and returned.” Judicial measures have been initiated against the employee, according to State Security.

In mid-September, State Security announced the launch of another investigation into a corruption case at the Port of Beirut, as President Joseph Aoun committed, during visits to government departments, to fighting the payment of bribes.

In addition, larger-scale investigations have been opened in recent months against two ministers from the previous cabinet: Economy Minister Amin Salam and Industry Minister George Bouchikian, also for corruption cases. Salam is currently in detention in connection with this, while Bouchikian is abroad but has lost his parliamentary immunity.

Lebanon is ranked among the most corrupt countries in the world. After losing the trust of its citizens and international donors, it is now trying to combat trafficking and tax evasion, among other things. But its resources are meager and its security agents grossly underpaid.



