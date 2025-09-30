Hamas given '3-4 days' to respond to Trump 'peace' plan, Netanyahu repeats Israeli troops will not withdraw from Gaza: Everything you need to know this Wednesday

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:10:30 a.m.: The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates will meet with Minister of Labor Mohammad Haidar to discuss the issue of work permits for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.11 a.m: Press conference at Beirut City Hall to announce the launch of the "Your Rights in the Municipality" guide, commissioned by Minister of Information Paul Morcos.2:30 p.m.: Meeting on the proposed new labor law, convened by the National Meeting for the Comprehensive Amendment of the Lebanese Labor Law and MPs Bilal Abdullah, Halima Kaakour and Mark Daou.US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White...

Want to get the Morning Brief by email? Click here to sign up.Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025Compiled by Abbas Mahfouz. Some key things to watch for today:10:30 a.m.: The Parliamentary Committee on Foreign Affairs and Expatriates will meet with Minister of Labor Mohammad Haidar to discuss the issue of work permits for Syrian refugees in Lebanon.11 a.m: Press conference at Beirut City Hall to announce the launch of the "Your Rights in the Municipality" guide, commissioned by Minister of Information Paul Morcos.2:30 p.m.: Meeting on the proposed new labor law, convened by the National Meeting for the Comprehensive Amendment of the Lebanese Labor Law and MPs Bilal Abdullah, Halima Kaakour and Mark Daou.US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attend a press conference in the State Dining Room of the White...

You have reached your article limit Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special! Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months. Already have an account? Log in