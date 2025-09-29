Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SECURITY

Dispute at Lebanese customs post on the Lebanon-Syria border


L'OLJ / 29 September 2025 16:26

Dispute at Lebanese customs post on the Lebanon-Syria border

Lebanese fleeing to Syria at the Masnaa border, in the Bekaa, on Sept. 24, 2024, a day after Israel escalated its war on Lebanon. (Credit: Hassan Jarrah/AFP)

A security incident broke out at the customs post in Masnaa, on the Lebanese side of the Lebanon-Syria border in the Bekaa, between the head of the post and a broker.

The dispute then escalated between customs officers on one side and the broker on the other. The head of the post reportedly even fired gunshots to separate the men, according to L'Orient Today's local correspondent.

The head of the customs border post arrived to diffuse the situation and announced the launch of an investigation.

