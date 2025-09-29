Dispute at Lebanese customs post on the Lebanon-Syria border

A security incident broke out at the customs post in Masnaa, on the Lebanese side of the Lebanon-Syria border in the Bekaa, between the head of the post and a broker.

The dispute then escalated between customs officers on one side and the broker on the other. The head of the post reportedly even fired gunshots to separate the men, according to L'Orient Today's local correspondent.

The head of the customs border post arrived to diffuse the situation and announced the launch of an investigation.