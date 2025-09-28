Lebanese Army raids toy store accused of selling water guns made in Israel

An army intelligence patrol raided a toy store Sunday in the locality of Dahr al-Ain, in the Koura district of North Lebanon, after photos shared on social media the day before showed water guns allegedly manufactured in Israel, reports our correspondent in the region. The military seized what remained of the toy stock.

Contacted for comment, the Lebanese Army did not respond to our requests.

According to our correspondent, the investigation is ongoing under the supervision of the competent public prosecutor with the store owner, to determine the origin of these toys and whether they were sold in other regions of Lebanon.

Article 285 of the Lebanese Penal Code penalizes commercial transactions between a Lebanese or a resident of Lebanon and a national or resident of an “enemy country.”

On Saturday, the General Directorate of State Security announced that its patrols seized "three 120 mm artillery shells" in a building in the Burj Hammoud neighborhood in Beirut's eastern suburbs. The statement noted that the shells "were not equipped with explosive charges," but that "one of them bore inscriptions in Hebrew."