Between Berlin, Paris and Beirut, Faraj Suleiman redraws the map of Arab jazz

A trained pianist and, above all, a musician, it was singing that brought Faraj Suleiman wider recognition. In the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, he released "Ahla men Berlin" (More Beautiful than Berlin), written by Majd Kayal. The two had previously created children’s albums, but this first song for adults quickly went viral on social media and became a hit across the Arab world.

The track pulls listeners into an intimate conversation with the artist: “I have questions in my head about you, about the neighborhood, about how time passed. About what you did in silence.” It struck a chord with Arab audiences torn between those who stayed and those who left after the Arab Spring.

Berlin, the archetypal city of exile that under Angela Merkel welcomed many Arab artists, is portrayed as less beautiful than the hometown or homeland — wherever that may be in the Arab world — where mothers wait for their children’s return and nostalgia lingers in every cup of coffee: “Without the neighbors’ chatter, the coffee has no taste … Berlin is beautiful, full of people, but it hurts a little. Em Sabri is missed, and I’m homesick for you.”

The stage of Beirut Hall vibrated with the musician Faraj Suleiman. Instagram photo by the artist.

Kayal’s lyrics are rooted in the macro-social. They speak of homesickness and lovesickness in a shared language that resonates on every Arab street. From this foundation, broader history emerges. The song "Malakeh" (Queen), for example, humorously and tenderly recounts a marital quarrel between the poet’s parents: a mother moved to tears by the death of Princess Diana and a father bewildered by his wife’s grief, wishing in a pamphlet for the collapse of all of London’s cultural landmarks. With the British Empire at the root of national trauma for both Palestinian artists, this pamphlet echoes Camilla’s monologue in Corneille’s "Horace," in which, overwhelmed by anger, she confuses her feelings — mirroring Kayal’s attachment to the very cultural sites he curses.

Like a hint of Ziad...

The look, the stance, the sarcastic yet tender tone running through all his songs have earned Suleiman comparisons to Ziad Rahbani. He told L’Orient-Le Jour: "I am very touched and honored by this comparison. Like him, I play the piano, I compose, and I present musical projects with spontaneity. But I believe my jazz is not at all Ziad’s — it’s very different. Perhaps it’s my stage presence, my simplicity, that remind people of Ziad Rahbani."

Asked what he brings to "Arab jazz," he replied: "I don’t have a ready-made answer. I don’t even know if we can really talk about 'Arab jazz' or 'Oriental jazz.' I compose and play what I feel, with the rhythms and sounds from my environment. If you listen to my music without seeing me, you’ll know it’s from the Middle East, not from New York. There are jazz accents, yes, but also rock, tango, classical and plenty of Arabic motifs. In the end, it’s instrumental Arabic music."

Surrounded by French musicians, Faraj Suleiman and his piano with oriental notes. Instagram photo of the artist.

During a solo, Suleiman transformed the piano into an oriental lyre, captivating an eclectic audience of about 600 people — an impressive turnout for instrumental music. Suleiman and his French musicians were surprised by the numbers.

"For jazz, you see, 600 people is huge compared to European cities, where audiences range from 50 to 80. If someone is very famous, it can be up to 300 or 400. I’m really happy with the turnout, especially after years of not presenting jazz in the Arab world. Ultimately, this is my job — I’m a pianist, a composer, and it’s been a long time since I offered an instrumental project. It means a lot to me. Beirut is a city that loves art, has an eager audience for music, and possesses a rich musical history. Compared to other Arab countries, except for Egypt, Beirut holds a unique artistic place. When you play in Beirut, you don’t come to 'introduce' jazz to the audience — you need to convince an already knowledgeable crowd, that knows jazz and has references. It’s a real challenge. Coming here, presenting my work, and seeing it succeed, that’s real recognition."

The audience was won over not only by Suleiman’s skill but also by his expressive, singular, demanding yet unpretentious music, which drew in a wide, non-elitist public — helped above all by Kayal’s lyrics, which opened doors to the instrumental world.

"At Beirut Hall, the concert was built to gradually bring the audience along: a powerful piece, then a calmer one, a song to breathe, then back to jazz. And it worked; people followed. It’s true that with music, sometimes you need a few songs to hook the audience, but last Saturday this wasn’t necessary: people responded immediately to the music; they were really listening. At first, it was a bit strange to sing without people singing along. But with jazz, the audience reacts differently: they listen, they let themselves be carried away. You feel it’s a different crowd from just song lovers. It gave me a strong emotion, a real sense of legitimacy."

Now based in Paris and touring with French musicians, Suleiman is planning future projects, including more film music next year. He says he is eager to keep returning to Beirut, where he shot one of his recent music videos, to a capital that reciprocates his love. In fact, it is impossible to walk two steps in the city with Suleiman without fans stopping him for selfies.

This article was originally published in French in L'Orient-Le Jour.