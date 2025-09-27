Iranian president says the United States demanded that Iran ‘hand over all’ its enriched uranium

Iranian President Massoud Pezeshkian said Saturday that the United States had demanded that Iran hand over “all” its enriched uranium in exchange for a three-month extension of a sanctions suspension, calling the request “unacceptable.”

“They want us to give them all our enriched uranium,” Pezeshkian told state television before flying from New York, where he attended the United Nations General Assembly, to Tehran.

“In a few months, they will make another demand and say again that they want to reinstate the snapback,” the Iranian president added, referring to the U.N. sanctions restoration mechanism that is set to take effect unless a last-minute development occurs overnight Saturday into Sunday.