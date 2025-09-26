Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ENERGY

Slight drop in gas prices after month of increases


L'OLJ / 26 September 2025 10:30

Lire cet article en Français
Slight drop in gas prices after month of increases

Vehicles driving on the highway at Dora, at the northern entrance of Beirut, on Sept. 25, 2025. (Credit: Philippe Hage Boutros/L'Orient-Le Jour)

Gasoline prices in Lebanon fell slightly Friday after a moderate but steady rise since Aug. 22 — about $0.50 for 20 liters — according to the latest price grid published by the Energy Ministry. Diesel, which is also set based on crude prices, recorded an even smaller decrease.

The fluctuations reflect those in crude oil prices, though with a lag, as the ministry relies on an index (S&P Platt) that averages these prices with a delay.

The price of household gas cylinders, which follow a different pricing system, remained unchanged.

New prices:

– 20 liters of 95-octane gasoline: LL 1,490,000 (-LL 5,000)

– 20 liters of 98-octane gasoline: LL 1,530,000 (-LL 4,000)

– 20 liters of diesel (for vehicles): LL 1,374,000 (-LL 1,000)

– Domestic gas cylinder: LL 1,068,000 (unchanged)

– Kiloliter of diesel fuel (for private electricity generators): $705.98 (-$0.31)

