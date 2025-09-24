Army kills six militants in counter-terrorism operation

Algerian army units killed six armed militants during a counter-terrorism operation in the region of Tebessa, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.
The operation took place overnight on Sept. 23.
The troops recovered six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, and other military gear, the ministry added.
