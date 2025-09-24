Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

ALGERIA

Army kills six militants in counter-terrorism operation


By Reuters, 24 September 2025 18:41

Algerian army units killed six armed militants during a counter-terrorism operation in the region of Tebessa, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation took place overnight on Sept. 23.

The troops recovered six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, and other military gear, the ministry added.

Algerian army units killed six armed militants during a counter-terrorism operation in the region of Tebessa, the defence ministry said on Wednesday.

The operation took place overnight on Sept. 23.

The troops recovered six Kalashnikov-type assault rifles, a significant quantity of ammunition, and other military gear, the ministry added.

On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read