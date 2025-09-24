Trump's meeting with Muslim countries focuses on reaching permanent cease-fire in Gaza

A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of Muslim countries focused on ending the ongoing war in Gaza and reaching a permanent cease-fire, the Emirati state news agency WAM said on Wednesday.

The news agency said releasing all hostages and taking steps towards addressing the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-torn enclave were also discussed as priorities at the meeting.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York and included leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan, WAM added.