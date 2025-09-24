Hezbollah fighter wounded in Tibnin strike last week has died | Live

For Japan, recognizing Palestine is just a matter of time

Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated yesterday at the U.N. that Tokyo's recognition of the Palestinian state was merely a matter of time, expressing his "indignation" at recent statements by Israeli officials, AFP reported. "I am deeply outraged by the statements of senior Israeli government officials who seem to categorically reject the very idea of ​​establishing a Palestinian state," Ishiba said.

"For our country, the question is not whether to recognize a Palestinian state, but when. The persistent unilateral actions of the Israeli government are unacceptable," he added. "I want to make it clear that if further actions hinder the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take further measures in response," the Japanese Prime Minister added.

"The terrorism perpetrated by Hamas and the devastation we are witnessing in Gaza today have deeply saddened many people," Ishiba also said during his address in New York.

For him, "what matters most is that Palestine can exist sustainably, living peacefully alongside Israel." "We urge Palestine to assume its role as a responsible member of the international community. The Palestinian side must establish a governance system that guarantees accountability," he added.