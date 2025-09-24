Hezbollah fighter wounded in Tibnin strike last week has died | Live

A man identified by Hezbollah as one of its fighters, Ali Hussein Kaddouh, who was wounded in an Israeli airstrike on Tibnin on Sept. 19, has succumbed to his injuries, according to our correspondent in southern Lebanon.
The Israeli army had bombed a car at the entrance to the hospital in that village, resulting in one death and eleven injuries.
The Israeli army announced that one of its soldiers was seriously wounded in the "fighting" in the northern Gaza Strip.
The death toll in Gaza continues to rise, with at least 47 people killed since this morning, according to medical sources speaking to Al Jazeera. Of these, 34 Palestinians were killed in Gaza City.
According to witnesses, Israeli drones have been flying over Beirut and its suburbs since early this morning.
Nuclear issue: Macron announces he will meet with Iranian president today
Emmanuel Macron announced on Tuesday that he would meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly in New York, to discuss the thorny issue of Iran's nuclear program.
"The coming hours will be crucial. Either Iran takes a positive step and commits to a path of peace and responsibility ... or sanctions will have to be imposed," the French president warned.
For Japan, recognizing Palestine is just a matter of time
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba stated yesterday at the U.N. that Tokyo's recognition of the Palestinian state was merely a matter of time, expressing his "indignation" at recent statements by Israeli officials, AFP reported. "I am deeply outraged by the statements of senior Israeli government officials who seem to categorically reject the very idea of establishing a Palestinian state," Ishiba said.
"For our country, the question is not whether to recognize a Palestinian state, but when. The persistent unilateral actions of the Israeli government are unacceptable," he added. "I want to make it clear that if further actions hinder the realization of a two-state solution, Japan will be compelled to take further measures in response," the Japanese Prime Minister added.
"The terrorism perpetrated by Hamas and the devastation we are witnessing in Gaza today have deeply saddened many people," Ishiba also said during his address in New York.
For him, "what matters most is that Palestine can exist sustainably, living peacefully alongside Israel." "We urge Palestine to assume its role as a responsible member of the international community. The Palestinian side must establish a governance system that guarantees accountability," he added.
Meeting on Gaza sidelines UNGA: Trump meets with Arab, Muslim leaders
A meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and leaders of Muslim countries, focusing on ending the ongoing war in Gaza, took place in New York on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, the Emirati news agency WAM reported. The U.S. president left the meeting without making a statement.
According to the agency, the release of all hostages and measures to address the worsening humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged enclave were also among the priorities discussed at the meeting.
The meeting, held on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, brought together leaders from the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Jordan, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan, WAM added. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described the meeting as "very fruitful."
Syrian president reiterates that agreement with Israel is essential for region
For his part, Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa warned of further turmoil in the Middle East if Israel and the transitional government he represents fail to reach a security agreement.
"We are not the ones who create problems for Israel. We are afraid of Israel, not the other way around," he stated at an event organized in New York by the Middle East Institute, a U.S. think tank.
"There are numerous risks associated with Israel delaying negotiations and continuing to violate our airspace and intrude into our territory," he said.
He rejected any discussion about the partition of his country, while Israel continues its incursions and claims to be defending the interests of the Druze minority.
Activists on Global Sumud Flotilla denounce Israeli attacks targeting their ships
Organizers of the Global Sumud Flotilla, which aims to deliver humanitarian aid to the besieged Palestinian enclave, said they were "attacked" by Israel in recent hours, including with flares, explosive projectiles, and "suspicious chemicals," while they were off the coast of Crete.
The activists reported "at least 11 attacks" against the flotilla, which is located "600 nautical miles" from the Gaza coast, according to the organization CODEPINK on social media.
In a video released early Wednesday, footage shows what the activists describe as "sonic bombs." "We are experiencing these psychological operations live, right now, but we will not be intimidated," the flotilla stated in a message on Telegram.
Damascus, Tel Aviv close to 'de-escalation' agreement, says Barrack
Syria and Israel are close to concluding a "de-escalation" agreement in which Israel would cease its attacks on the country, while Syria would agree not to move heavy machinery or equipment near the Israeli border, U.S. envoy for Syria and Lebanon, Tom Barrack, stated last night, according to Haaretz.
Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly meetings in New York, Barrack indicated that this agreement would constitute a first step toward a broader security arrangement that the two countries are currently negotiating.
U.S. President Donald Trump had sought to secure an agreement between the two parties, which was supposed to be announced this week, but the progress made so far has been insufficient, and the Jewish New Year holiday of Rosh Hashanah, celebrated this week, has slowed the process, the envoy explained.
Syria and Israel are in talks to reach an agreement that Damascus hopes will lead to the cessation of Israeli airstrikes and the withdrawal of Israeli troops that have entered southern Syria.
In Gaza, Israeli airstrikes have killed at least 29 Palestinians since dawn.
The Israeli army has killed at least 29 Palestinians in Gaza since the early hours of the morning in airstrikes, including one near a market in Gaza City, according to a source at the al-Ahli hospital in the city, quoted by Al Jazeera. That strike alone killed at least 17 people.
Good morning! We are now launching our live coverage of the latest news from the Middle East.
We will be following developments in Lebanon, Gaza, Syria and other countries in the region affected by the conflicts that have been raging since Oct. 7, 2023.
You have reached your article limit
Ease back into your routine with our Fall Special!
Fall offer: $0.5/month for the first 3 months.