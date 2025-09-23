President Aoun attends opening of UN General Assembly

BEIRUT — President Joseph Aoun attended the opening of the 80th United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday in New York, where he is set to outline Lebanon’s stance "in light of domestic developments and ongoing events in the region."

According to a statement from the Lebanese presidency's office, Aoun held meetings with several world leaders, including Syria’s acting president Ahmad al-Sharaa, Iraqi President Abdellatif Rachid, Polish President Karol Nawrocki, Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled al-Hamad al-Sabah, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Secretary-General of the European Council and former Swiss President Alain Berset.

During the meeting with Kuwait’s crown prince, Aoun expressed gratitude for the country’s support. Sheikh Sabah reaffirmed Kuwait’s readiness to assist Lebanon, emphasizing that "the security, stability and prosperity of Lebanon are fundamental principles in Kuwaiti policy," according to the presidency's statement.

Upon arrival at U.N. headquarters, Aoun and First Lady Neemat Aoun were welcomed in the reception hall by U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. The couple then attended the opening session of the General Assembly, which began at 9 a.m. (4 p.m. Beirut time).

Following the welcoming ceremony, the presidential couple proceeded to the main hall, accompanied by Foreign Minister Joe Rajji, Lebanon’s permanent U.N. representative Ahmad Arafa, presidential advisers General Andre Rahal and Jean Aziz, and Rafic Chelala, director of information at the presidency.