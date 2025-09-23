Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
FRANCE

Ziad Takieddine, Franco-Lebanese businessman implicated in the Sarkozy-Gaddafi affair, has died

He died Tuesday morning in Beirut at the age of 75. 

By L'Orient Today staff, 23 September 2025 19:33

The Franco-Lebanese businessman Ziad Takieddine, at his Parisian home, Oct. 18, 2012. Mehdi Fedouach/AFP)

The Franco-Lebanese middleman Ziad Takieddine, known as the main accuser of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in the investigation into the alleged Libyan financing of his 2007 presidential campaign, died at the age of 75 Tuesday morning in Beirut. The news was relayed by his French lawyer Elise Arfi to AFP, confirming information already reported by Le Point.

Takieddine had repeatedly accused the former president of receiving funds from the late Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi and his associates, and was the subject of an arrest warrant in the case, for which the Paris criminal court is set to deliver its verdict on Thursday. Sarkozy disputed the claims.

